Bills' Cole Beasley releases statement, anti-Covid vaccine rap; NFLPA responds

“Every doctor I've gone to with questions begins every sentence with 'from what we know now,' which tells me we don't know enough. The NFLPA is working to have vaccinated players tested more frequently than what the NFL initially stated. A lot of players got the vaccination with the idea that these rules were already set in stone. And they're not.

“It is common sense that if a vaxed or unvaxed player is tested less frequently, the likelihood of a player being pulled for Covid drops dramatically. In regard to player safety, I'll conclude by saying we all want to be safe.

“For so many players around the NFL, safety does not solely mean avoiding the Covid virus. Our health is the now, and years beyond, which we are trying to protect with our personal choice while doing all the things we did in our protocol during a very successful 2020 NFL season.”

It is worth noting that the NFL has said players cannot be released because of their vaccination status, and even spoke to Beane when comments he made in May suggested that might be a factor in hypothetical roster decisions.

Beasley, 32, also addressed a recent back-and-forth he had about vaccines with defensive end Jerry Hughes on Twitter.