Bills' Cole Beasley, Reid Ferguson buying unvaccinated fans tickets to road games

Each tweet and response received a torrent of criticism from Bills fans who said they didn't want to be exposed to unvaccinated people, and accused the players of not only rewarding fans for being unvaccinated, but encouraging them to travel.

Hauquitz said some fans found his phone number and left nasty messages.

“I didn’t even notice (Ferguson) responded for the longest time, because of everything else that was on my phone,” Larrington said. “And that’s just people being people. If you want to say bad things, go for it. I’m not going to say anything bad. I’m not going to judge you for what your stance is, whether it be the same as mine or different than mine. Pretty much all I’m responding to everybody is ‘Go Bills!’ ”

Larrington said he’s also considering attending the game in Kansas City, which is a three-hour drive from his home.

As for the offer from Ferguson?

“That’s more generous than I could have ever asked for,” Larrington said. “I wasn’t even thinking anything of the sort until I woke up and sifted through some tweets and found that one. I was like, ‘Oh. OK. Maybe that’s why this blew up.’