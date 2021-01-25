Bills' Cole Beasley broke fibula in Week 16, and played in postseason anyway

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley said he broke a fibula in Week 16 against the New England Patriots and played through the pain.
“Take a few meds and suck it up," he told reporters during season-ending video calls Monday.
Beasley did not play against the Dolphins in Week 17.
Beasley said the injury hurt "a little bit" against the Colts in the wild-card round and was a bit less painful against the Ravens. He said the injury did not bother him against the Chiefs.
“There was no way I was gonna to miss a playoff game," he said.