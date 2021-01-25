 Skip to main content
Bills' Cole Beasley broke fibula in Week 16, and played in postseason anyway
Bills' Cole Beasley broke fibula in Week 16, and played in postseason anyway

Beasley powers forward

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) stretches out for extra yards during the third quarter of the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley said he broke a fibula in Week 16 against the New England Patriots and played through the pain. 

“Take a few meds and suck it up," he told reporters during season-ending video calls Monday.

Beasley did not play against the Dolphins in Week 17. 

Beasley said the injury hurt "a little bit" against the Colts in the wild-card round and was a bit less painful against the Ravens. He said the injury did not bother him against the Chiefs.  

“There was no way I was gonna to miss a playoff game," he said. 

