Bills' Cody Ford says mental coach helped him rediscover motivation, love for the game

“It’s cool now it’s not frowned upon to talk about,” White said. “A lot of people see athletes as these superhumans that don’t have emotions and that don’t go through things because we play a game for a living. But there’s so much that we have going on our minds as we come to work. We have families, too. We have friends that go through things that weigh upon us, because they look at us as the person that they can turn to, because we’re in this situation that we’re in. We get pulled each and every direction. And then we’ve got to come here and try to perform and be the best version of ourself. That’s a tough thing to juggle…

“The pressures of trying to perform well on a big stage is just – it’s something that I can’t explain. If you don’t perform well, then you’re not who you think you are or who we thought you were. It’s a lot of just being down. When people don’t perform as well as people think they should, it’s just a lot that you have to deal with. And if you’re not strong and have a solid foundation of people around you to support you, it becomes tough.”

Ford said the therapy sessions help him clear his mind and allowed him to rediscover his motivation and love for the game.

