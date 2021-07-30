Bills' Cody Ford says mental coach helped him rediscover motivation, love for the game

Cody Ford has played three positions and has undergone two surgeries since the Bills selected the offensive lineman out of Oklahoma with a second-round draft pick in 2019.
Ford had right shoulder surgery in January 2020 after a disappointing rookie season at right tackle. And after splitting time at both guard positions, he needed another surgery in November after his second season was cut short by a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Throughout another offseason of grueling rehab, the greatest challenge was getting his head right.
“I’ve come back this fall camp with a whole new mentality, a whole new mindset,” Ford said Friday after the Bills’ third day of training camp in Orchard Park. “In this whole offseason, the one thing that the recovery did allow me to do was it gave me time to think. It gave me time to rediscover myself and figure out what’s my ‘why’ again – why I’m doing this and what it’s going to take to get the job done.”
Ford, 23, enlisted the help of a mental health professional after watching his teammates win the AFC East and advance to the AFC championship game without him. And after spending another offseason in the trainers’ room and organized team activities in a red non-contact jersey, he’s returned to One Bills Drive reinvigorated and intent on helping any way he can.
The 6-foot-3-inch, 329-pound Ford said he has no physical limitations, but is being eased back into practice. He will work at both left and right guard positions in camp, but he appears to have the inside track to win the starting job at left guard, where he played five of seven games last season.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane, who said Ford still rated among the team’s five best offensive linemen at the end of last season, didn’t back off that sentiment at the start of training camp, but said Ford will have to prove it.
“He probably had as good an offseason as you can ask for dealing with two surgeries (in as many years),” Beane said Wednesday. “That's not easy to also get your strength back. He's in great shape. He's excited. You see a big smile on his face. I saw him in the cafeteria this morning, he's ready to roll. So he'll come back in like every position, these guys are going to have to compete. ... He's going to have to go show who he is and why we picked him where we did. I'm very confident in him and I think once he gets out there and gets his feet under him, I think we'll see the Cody that we drafted.”
The closest competition at left guard appears to be Ike Boettger and Forrest Lamp.
Boettger, 26, replaced the injured Ford at left guard last season and started seven regular season games and throughout the playoffs. But the 6-6, 313-pound lineman is missing the start of training camp on the Covid-19 list and remains out indefinitely.
Lamp, 27, a second-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, signed a one-year contract with the Bills in April. The 6-4, 310-pound lineman started all 16 games at left guard last season.
Ford said Beane’s public confidence in him helped a great deal when he was at his lowest.
“It showed me that they still have faith in me,” Ford said, “as far as being hurt and the guys are still playing. And for him to say that, it shows they still believe in me and I need to believe in myself just as much.”
A mental health professional worked wonders in helping Ford shed the stress and doubts that plagued him after two disappointing seasons that ended with surgeries.
“We started talking and that was the one thing that really helped me a lot, was just being able to talk to someone other than a coach or a teammate or even just a friend, but someone who’s just so unbiased,” Ford said. “And they just listen to you and they just take everything in. … She would ask me questions and it was just me just getting my feelings out.
“As a young man, sometimes it’s hard, but being in that room, on Zooms and whatnot, just being able to go one-on-one with her and express my feelings, it really helped out.”
All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White, who has two young children and agonized over whether to opt out last season because of the Covid-19 pandemic, said he’s glad that professional athletes are beginning to talk publicly about mental health issues.
“It’s cool now it’s not frowned upon to talk about,” White said. “A lot of people see athletes as these superhumans that don’t have emotions and that don’t go through things because we play a game for a living. But there’s so much that we have going on our minds as we come to work. We have families, too. We have friends that go through things that weigh upon us, because they look at us as the person that they can turn to, because we’re in this situation that we’re in. We get pulled each and every direction. And then we’ve got to come here and try to perform and be the best version of ourself. That’s a tough thing to juggle…
“The pressures of trying to perform well on a big stage is just – it’s something that I can’t explain. If you don’t perform well, then you’re not who you think you are or who we thought you were. It’s a lot of just being down. When people don’t perform as well as people think they should, it’s just a lot that you have to deal with. And if you’re not strong and have a solid foundation of people around you to support you, it becomes tough.”
Ford said the therapy sessions help him clear his mind and allowed him to rediscover his motivation and love for the game.
“Early on, in high school and in college my best friend was my grandfather,” Ford said. “He passed when I was in college and we always had the discussion of making it to the NFL. So he never got to see me play college ball. He never, obviously, has got to see me play in an NFL game. And my rookie year and then last year a little bit, there was so much pressure just being in the NFL and still figuring things out. I kind of lost sight of that.
“In this whole offseason, I’ve dug deep. I went back home a few times. I heard this one quote in college, ‘You’ve got to go back to where you was to get to where you’re going.’ So that’s what I did.”
Ford switched his jersey this offseason from No. 70, which he wore his first two seasons in the NFL, to No. 74, which he wore in high school and college.
He feels better than he has in years.
“I’m gaining a lot of confidence,” Ford said. “When I was talking to my mental coach, I tell her all the time, I haven’t grabbed a grown man since October. That’s the last time I’ve done what I do. This is what I love to do. And for me to be able to go back out there and do what I love, I’m just happy to be out there. I’m dancing around. I’ve never smiled so much at practice. I went back to my high school and college numbers, so like I said earlier, it’s a new me. It’s a new mentality. And I’m just taking everything in.”