 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills coaching moves: John Butler adds defensive passing game coordinator title; Jim Salgado is safeties coach
0 comments

Bills coaching moves: John Butler adds defensive passing game coordinator title; Jim Salgado is safeties coach

Support this work for $1 a month
Pumping up the players

Bills linebacker coach Bob Babich runs through details with his players before the game at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills announced a slew of coaching staff updates Thursday, including the retirement of linebackers coach Bob Babich. 

Bob Babich began coaching in 2003 with the Rams. He joined the Bills in 2017 under head coach Sean McDermott. 

There were three internal moves announced Thursday, along with six new hires.

With his father, Bob, retiring, Bobby Babich will take over coaching linebackers after previously coaching safeties. Jim Salgado, who was the team's nickel coach, will now coach safeties. 

In addition, John Butler, who was previously the Bills defensive backs coach, will continue in that role and add duties as passing game coordinator. 

Of the six new hires, Marcus West will serve as assistant defensive line coach, replacing Jacques Cesaire, who took on a larger role with the Houston Texans. 

Jaylon Finner and Kyle Shurmur will both join the staff as defensive quality control coaches. Finner (Rice University) previously coached safeties at Texas A&M-Commerce. Shurmur (Vanderbilt) most recently spent time in the NFL as a quarterback with Washington. 

Cory Harkey comes on as assistant special teams coach, after Matthew Smiley was promoted to special teams coordinator. Prior to that, he coached tight ends at Tennessee State after standing out on special teams during his NFL career. 

Nick Lacy joins the Bills in a full-time capacity as a strength and conditioning assistant, after previously working as an intern. 

Finally, Austin Gund will serve as a fellowship coach, after working as a graduate assistant at Wake Forest. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News