Bills coaching moves: John Butler adds defensive passing game coordinator title; Jim Salgado is safeties coach

The Buffalo Bills announced a slew of coaching staff updates Thursday, including the retirement of linebackers coach Bob Babich.

Bob Babich began coaching in 2003 with the Rams. He joined the Bills in 2017 under head coach Sean McDermott.

There were three internal moves announced Thursday, along with six new hires.

With his father, Bob, retiring, Bobby Babich will take over coaching linebackers after previously coaching safeties. Jim Salgado, who was the team's nickel coach, will now coach safeties.

In addition, John Butler, who was previously the Bills defensive backs coach, will continue in that role and add duties as passing game coordinator.

Of the six new hires, Marcus West will serve as assistant defensive line coach, replacing Jacques Cesaire, who took on a larger role with the Houston Texans.

Jaylon Finner and Kyle Shurmur will both join the staff as defensive quality control coaches. Finner (Rice University) previously coached safeties at Texas A&M-Commerce. Shurmur (Vanderbilt) most recently spent time in the NFL as a quarterback with Washington.