 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills coach Sean McDermott's request for new stadium: 'loud'
0 comments
top story

Bills coach Sean McDermott's request for new stadium: 'loud'

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills press op at stadium

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks at Highmark Stadium meeting the media on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

 Robert Kirkham

Dome or no dome? Grass or turf? Downtown or in Orchard Park? All those items were decided long, long ago with respect to the Bills' new stadium. 

It will be an open air stadium in Orchard Park near to the current site of Highmark Stadium with grass. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Sean McDermott was asked Monday at the owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., if he had any preferences for the stadium.

His one-word answer: "Loud," he said smiling. 

Given the support of Bills fans, that one seems like a given. 

As for his involvement in the lengthy stadium process, McDermott said, "I’m looped in where I need to be looped in, but overall, I’m getting our team ready to win, preparing for the draft with Brandon (Beane) by my side and that’s where it’s at."

In terms of specifics that he is seeking in terms of the locker rooms and other elements for the team, he said, "As we get closer, we’ll be looped in on those things and asked about some specifics there. I know there is a lot of hard work going on on a daily basis and I appreciate that."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News