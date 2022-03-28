Bills coach Sean McDermott's request for new stadium: 'loud'

Dome or no dome? Grass or turf? Downtown or in Orchard Park? All those items were decided long, long ago with respect to the Bills' new stadium.

It will be an open air stadium in Orchard Park near to the current site of Highmark Stadium with grass.

Sean McDermott was asked Monday at the owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., if he had any preferences for the stadium.

His one-word answer: "Loud," he said smiling.

Given the support of Bills fans, that one seems like a given.

As for his involvement in the lengthy stadium process, McDermott said, "I’m looped in where I need to be looped in, but overall, I’m getting our team ready to win, preparing for the draft with Brandon (Beane) by my side and that’s where it’s at."

In terms of specifics that he is seeking in terms of the locker rooms and other elements for the team, he said, "As we get closer, we’ll be looped in on those things and asked about some specifics there. I know there is a lot of hard work going on on a daily basis and I appreciate that."