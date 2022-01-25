Bills coach Sean McDermott: 'We're right there ... '

On whether there was an internal miscommunication: “I’m not going to get into the specifics and details. I’m just going to leave it at the execution phase.”

On building the team in the offseason to beat the Chiefs: “One offseason doesn’t change everything. Their roster has been built for a number of years. We’ve got to continue to stay hungry and work our tails off and prepare and handle things the right away. I’m confident in who we are, the direction of this organization and who we have and we’ll eventually try to get to where we want to get to. That’s what winners do. This is a winning organization.”

On trying to match Chiefs’ speed: “Their team speed is unique. They’ve got a lot of guys who can fly. It impacts strategy and game planning and then on the field, it impacts the results. … Giving them credit, they’ve done a lot of things well, they had quite some time to build that up. We’re continue to build this as well and address areas of need, not just this year, but as game continues to evolve, we need to evolve and be out in front of it. One area is matching team speed on both sides of the ball.”