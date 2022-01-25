Bills coach Sean McDermott: 'We're right there ... '

Bills coach Sean McDermott met with reporters Tuesday morning to address the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and the season overall.
Here are some of the highlights:
On overview: “We’re disappointed and it’s going to hurt for some time. If we all face it the right way and carry it with it and learn from it, we’ll eventually get to our ultimate goal as an organization. I want that for our fans. We work tirelessly and we’re super proud to be in a game like that. We went toe to toe with the two-time defending AFC champions. They have good coaches. They have good players. We’re right there. Look where we were a year ago against Kansas City and where we were this year, it’s a bit of measuring stick. We want to be in those games. We want to win those games.”
On kicking off with 13 seconds remaining: "I’m still not going to get into the specifics on it. It comes down to execution and we didn’t execute. That’s where I was after the game and that’s where I am now. ... It’s disappointing because we pride ourselves on detail and execution and being great in situational football. We practice that tirelessly, nonstop and are meticulous with our preparation. It’s disappointing overall to get that result, even more disappointing that we practice and prepare those situations a ton here in Buffalo. You’ve got to face it. We’re not going to run from it. I believe in that approach. We all have to face it and learn from it. I believe we’re heading in right direction as an organization and we’re definitely going to reach our ultimate goal.”
On whether there was an internal miscommunication: “I’m not going to get into the specifics and details. I’m just going to leave it at the execution phase.”
On building the team in the offseason to beat the Chiefs: “One offseason doesn’t change everything. Their roster has been built for a number of years. We’ve got to continue to stay hungry and work our tails off and prepare and handle things the right away. I’m confident in who we are, the direction of this organization and who we have and we’ll eventually try to get to where we want to get to. That’s what winners do. This is a winning organization.”
On trying to match Chiefs’ speed: “Their team speed is unique. They’ve got a lot of guys who can fly. It impacts strategy and game planning and then on the field, it impacts the results. … Giving them credit, they’ve done a lot of things well, they had quite some time to build that up. We’re continue to build this as well and address areas of need, not just this year, but as game continues to evolve, we need to evolve and be out in front of it. One area is matching team speed on both sides of the ball.”
On whether the team is happy with where it is: “I’m not one to sit around and say, we’re fine. Are we going in the right direction? I believe we are. It's important to have momentum and movement and improvement. At the end of the day, we’re trying to get to and play in and win the world championship, just like every other team. … If you saw that plane ride on the way home, you would not come away with the impression that we’re fine. Everyone has single-minded focus to improve and committed to accomplishing one goal. We’re going to be human here and try to get a little bit of rest and get back on it. That will be led by Brandon and myself to get to where we’re trying to go as quickly as we can. We will work tirelessly to do that and go about it the right way.”
Should Tyreek Hill have been penalized for taunting: "I’m not going to get into that. I appreciate you asking me that and you’re very observant, but I’m not going any further.”
On injuries: At this point, he does not anticipate any players — other than those who ended the season on injured reserve — needing any major surgery this offseason.
On the final 13 seconds: McDermott said he’s watched those 13 seconds “a million times” on film and in his head. "I’ll continue to watch it in my mind — and in my gut — for years."
