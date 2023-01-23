Bills coach Sean McDermott: 'We have to make every move possible' to win a championship

Bills coach Sean McDermott addressed reporters on the day after the season ended with a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional round playoff game.

“I’m a big believer in you are who you are in the last game of the season that you showed on the field. That’s what we have to address,” McDermott said. “We have to address those areas and do what is necessary to get to the Super Bowl.”

Asked what those areas were, “Like I said last night, it starts and ends of the line of scrimmage, look at that. You have to look at the quarterback play. We’ve got a quarterback that we feel good about. … We all have to improve in certain areas to move this organization forward.”

McDermott said the “offense needs to continue to evolve.” He did say the team might have gotten into throwing the ball down the field too much as the season went along.

Asked about coordinators Ken Dorsey and Leslie Frazier, McDermott said, “I’m not going to get into the staff right now. It’s not even 24 hours after the last game.”

Specifically on Dorsey as a first-year play caller, McDermott said, “There’s a first year for everyone. Dorsey did some good things and he some things he can learn from as well,” McDermott said. “Like all of us, we have to learn from experience.”

McDermott lauded the team for winning 13 regular season games, the division title and hosting a playoff game, but added, "At the end of the day, we're here to win a world championship and we have to make every move possible to do that, otherwise we're wasting our time."

The Bills have 21 unrestricted free agents and are challenged by limits of the salary cap. McDermott compared that to the situation the Bills new management inherited before the 2017 season.

"Every year is a new challenge," McDermott said. "We found a way through that (in 2017). We'll find a way through this. That's what we do."

