Bills coach Sean McDermott says Stefon Diggs' oblique injury is 'just something that's come up'

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs' oblique injury is "just something that's come up," coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday.

McDermott said it was possible the injury happened Sunday in the regular season finale against the Dolphins, but he was not sure. He said it has not something that Diggs has been dealing with for a while.

At the time of his session with reporters, McDermott said he did not know if Diggs, Cole Beasley or Isaiah McKenzie would practice Wednesday.

Beasley did not play against the Dolphins because of a knee injury suffered against New England in Week 16 and did not take part in the walk-through Tuesday.

Diggs and McKenzie (knee) were listed as limited for the walk-through.