Bills coach Sean McDermott reacts to Cole Beasley's vaccine stance

“Certainly respect Cole’s opinion," McDermott told "NFL Total Access." "That’s something the whole world has dealt with over the last year really since the vaccines have become available. Now we’re dealing with new decisions that we have to make. I think the best thing we can do is educate ourselves and build awareness. The individuals have to make their own decisions. You have to respect each and every one of the positions out there and at the end of the day, do what’s the best interests of your situation specifically and your family."