Ahead of Tuesday’s organized team activity workout, Bills coach Sean McDermott answered questions from the media for the first time since April 19.

Quick-hitters from McDermott’s session:

• McDermott said safety Damar Hamlin has not been practicing. “We’re continuing to take it one day at a time,” McDermott said. “He’s in the building working.”

• McDermott is doubling as the defensive play-caller after Leslie Frazier’s departure.

“It’s fun to get out there again as a coach overall,” he said. “Every offseason, you look at your team and say, ‘There are different challenges every offseason.’ … That’s just the nature of every offseason and how you try and bring the team together. That’s also the fascinating thing about the job.”

McDermott said he’s “grateful for a great staff” around him to allow him to move around the field during practice.

• McDermott called veteran Shane Ray “another good addition. … He’s a highly accomplished player, particularly at the college level. Another addition we’re waiting to evaluate how he does. He’s played with great energy to this point.”

• McDermott on first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid: “I know expectations sometimes soar with perception and that will all quiet down. The best thing we can do is get Dalton into a nice routine, be himself and learn the offense. Happy with what we’ve seen to this point.”

• The Bills are playing third-round pick Dorian Williams at middle linebacker for now.

“Our biggest ask of him is to come in and learn the defense and certainly contribute on special teams,” McDermott said.

• Asked about quarterback Josh Allen and his next step, McDermott said: “Obviously, Josh is an extremely talented player and athlete. Overall, Josh taking his game to another level is being a great decision-maker. We’ve talked about adjusting his style of play enough to keep him healthy and I just think the overall approach to the game – I’ve seen a different Josh this offseason. Not that it was bad before, but he has a new sense of focus, I would say, and determination.”

• McDermott said receiver Stefon Diggs is not present for Tuesday’s OTA.

• McDermott said Allen participated in part of Monday’s OTA but left early for a “personal commitment.”