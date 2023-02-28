INDIANAPOLIS – Bills coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine about defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier's year off, but here is a sampling of the other topics that he covered:

• On the offensive line: He thought the run game got going in the back half of the season but there were times where the quarterback got affected “a little bit too early.”

• On the potential departure of Tremaine Edmunds: "He's a class act, comes from a great family. We'll see where it goes ... You never replace a person and a player like Tremaine Edmunds."

• On Ed Oliver: "I've seen him develop on the field and off the field." He thinks Oliver affected the quarterback more than his sack production would show last season. Also mentioned the maturity that comes with being a father.

• On defensive line: "That' a huge position for us. Their development is huge for us as they move forward."

• On Christian Benford: The plan right now is for Christian Benford to work at cornerback for the 2023 season, but he leaves open the possibility of that changing (to safety). "We'll see where it goes from there," McDermott said.

• On receivers: "We're confident in the guys that we have. I really liked some of what Shakir did for us last season, and think he'll take another step for us in this offseason. We look at every position, just like we do every year, and we think a player can help us, ideally we're in a position at draft time to take the best player available."

• Is there room for a running back to make a big impact: "There is. You're always trying to add good pieces to your offense. You never turn a good football player away, then it's up for us as coaches to use those weapons, matchup opportunities, to our advantage."