Bills coach Sean McDermott offers support for Kim Pegula amid health issues

Bills coach Sean McDermott began his news conference at the start of the team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday with words of support for team co-owner and president Kim Pegula.

Pegula is undergoing medical treatment for "unexpected health issues" that began last week, according to a statement released Tuesday morning by the Pegula family.

Team officials declined to expand on the statement, which didn't address the specific nature or duration of the health issues, or where Pegula is receiving care.

"Our thoughts and our prayers are with them," McDermott said. "What they've done for me, for my family, for this team and this city and Western New York, just being there for them ... all of us collectively offering our prayers and support and giving them the privacy they need I think is important at this time. ...

"I know what's important right now and it's that we're thinking of them and supporting them."

All of Bills Mafia is sending our love and prayers to you, Kim. We are with you and the entire Pegula family. 💙❤️ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 14, 2022