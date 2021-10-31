Bills coach Sean McDermott: 'Life in the NFL is tight margins and records don't matter'

It might not have been pretty, but the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, 26-11, to move to 5-2 on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Bills 26, Dolphins 11: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays Josh Allen led four consecutive second-half scoring drives to take control of the game as Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs caught TD passes, Tyler Bass hit a 39-yard field goal and Allen ran for a 7-yard TD.

“This is the NFL," coach Sean McDermott said. "Life in the NFL is every week. Life in the NFL is tight margins and records don’t matter. You have to bring your A game every week. … The margins are tight in this league every week, no matter who you play. That’s what we have to expect. The details are important, the discipline we carry into every game, and us improving, certainly a lot to improve on as you saw.”

Here is more of what McDermott shared with reporters:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

On the offensive line: “I just think overall I like how they stayed resilient through the game. Miami was doing a good job against us at line of scrimmage in first half. They stuck with it.”

On Cole Beasley: “He made huge plays. The one third down in particular in the fourth quarter over the middle, getting open, line protection and Josh made a great throw. It’s really good to see. He’s a good football player for a reason. He had a good feel, and Josh knows how to find him.

Observations: Cole Beasley stepped up in second half when Bills needed him most Those were definitely chants of “Beeeease” from the crowd at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, after the Buffalo Bills’ slot receiver provided just the spark the offense needed in a 26-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins.