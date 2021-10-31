Bills coach Sean McDermott: 'Life in the NFL is tight margins and records don't matter'

It might not have been pretty, but the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, 26-11, to move to 5-2 on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
Josh Allen led four consecutive second-half scoring drives to take control of the game as Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs caught TD passes, Tyler Bass hit a 39-yard field goal and Allen ran for a 7-yard TD.
“This is the NFL," coach Sean McDermott said. "Life in the NFL is every week. Life in the NFL is tight margins and records don’t matter. You have to bring your A game every week. … The margins are tight in this league every week, no matter who you play. That’s what we have to expect. The details are important, the discipline we carry into every game, and us improving, certainly a lot to improve on as you saw.”
Here is more of what McDermott shared with reporters:
On the offensive line: “I just think overall I like how they stayed resilient through the game. Miami was doing a good job against us at line of scrimmage in first half. They stuck with it.”
On Cole Beasley: “He made huge plays. The one third down in particular in the fourth quarter over the middle, getting open, line protection and Josh made a great throw. It’s really good to see. He’s a good football player for a reason. He had a good feel, and Josh knows how to find him.
Those were definitely chants of “Beeeease” from the crowd at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, after the Buffalo Bills’ slot receiver provided just the spark the offense needed in a 26-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
On Tommy Sweeney: “I think Tommy made some big-time plays for us at key times, in the fourth quarter, specifically. Give Tommy a chance, and he’s going to make the catch.
On the muffed kick: “Really smart play by Jake (Kumerow). It’s important to get on that ball. You finish plays in this league, not just that reason, but every reason. That was a huge play in the game.
On second half: “That’s the biggest takeaway from this game. You’re not always going to come out and score, score, score, and you’re in a one-dimensional game call. This game, like most games in the NFL, it comes down to the fourth quarter. I thought that was good for us as a team and now we have to build on it.”