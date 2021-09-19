Bills coach Sean McDermott: 'I saw a hunger in our football team this week'

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott was obviously happy with a victory, but it's no surprise he wasn’t satisfied.

Asked about the Bills playing a “complete game” in a 35-0 shutout of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the coach smirked, mildly chiding the reporter.

“We definitely did some nice things. As far as completeness, nice try,” he said.

In a season of soaring expectations, the Bills lost at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Sept. 12 season opener and then came back with a victory to move to 1-1.

“This is how the NFL works. We understand that,” McDermott said. “That’s why we have to stay humble. I saw a hunger in our football team this week. We’ve got plenty to work on, though. Get back to it and that will start on the plane as coaches watching film and trying to improve every week. That’s the goal.”

As for bouncing back from a loss, “You’ve got respond and it doesn’t mean you’re perfect,” McDermott said. “It doesn’t mean where we need to be, but our job as coaches is to get them the adjustments they need moving forward after this week because we didn’t play a perfect game.”

Here is more from the coach’s postgame news conference.