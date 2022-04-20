Bills coach Sean McDermott 'confident' that Jordan Poyer's contract issue will be resolved

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he has “been in communication” with safety Jordan Poyer, who is not attending the team’s voluntary offseason workout sessions this week.

Poyer has changed agents and his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has informed the Bills that Poyer is seeking an extension and wants to end his career in Buffalo.

“That’s part of the NFL and how things work this time of year with some business that’s going on,” McDermott told reporters Wednesday. “I love Jordan and I love his family and he’s been a big part of what we’ve done here to this point. The more people that come, the better it is, the more our team comes together.”

Poyer, who is heading into the final year of his contract, is scheduled to make a base salary of $5.6 million in 2022. That ranks No. 10 among safeties in the NFL, according to contracts website spotrac.com.

Poyer is coming off a 2021 season in which he was named a first-team All-Pro after finishing with 91 tackles and being the only player in the league to record five sacks and three interceptions. He also had eight tackles for loss. He was the first Bills safety to make the AP All-Pro first team since Henry Jones in 1992.

Poyer turns 31 next week and is entering his 10th NFL season. The Bills signed him to a two-year extension worth up $19.5 million with $8.5 million guaranteed at signing in March 2020.

“I have a lot of confidence in Brandon and a lot of confidence in Jordan and also a lot of confidence in our team that is here and these things will find a way to work themselves out,” McDermott said. “My concern is a player is not here, in this case Jordan or a couple of other players, I’m always concerned about situations like that, but I’ve also learned to focus on things that I can control and that’s what’s in front of us.”