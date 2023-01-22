 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Bills coach Sean McDermott after loss: 'No excuses. They beat us. ...They outphysicaled us'

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Bengals AFC fourth

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott shakes hands with Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor after the Bills 27-10 loss in AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

A season of sky-high expectations for the Buffalo Bills ended with a dud Sunday as the Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-10. 

The Bengals dominated with 412 yards of offense and had the ball for nearly 8 minutes more than the Bills. 

"No excuses. They beat us," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "Give credit to them. They outphysicaled us."

Asked what his message was to the team, McDermott struck a forward-looking note.

"Keep their heads up," McDermott said. "It’s a tough league and a tough business. You learn from things like that. This hurts. I’m proud of them for the way they handled the adversity they faced with class. ... Right now this stings and I’m sure they all want a different result."

Sean McDermott speaks to reporters following the loss to the Bengals in the AFC divisional round.

After a second consecutive loss in the division playoff, McDermott said the Bills' championship window remains open, when asked. 

People are also reading…

"This is what you work so hard for all offseason to get into the playoffs get to the Super Bowl and win it," he said. "There's no second-place trophies."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bills' coach Sean McDermott talks about the loss to the Bengals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News