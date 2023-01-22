Bills coach Sean McDermott after loss: 'No excuses. They beat us. ...They outphysicaled us'

A season of sky-high expectations for the Buffalo Bills ended with a dud Sunday as the Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-10.

Observations: Defense completely no shows as Bills get bounced from playoffs by Bengals The Buffalo Bills were not in the Cincinnati Bengals’ league Sunday. As painful as that is for Bills fans to read, it’s reality. The Bengals were the better team in every way, shape and form in their 27-10 victory at Highmark Stadium, Jay Skurski writes.

The Bengals dominated with 412 yards of offense and had the ball for nearly 8 minutes more than the Bills.

"No excuses. They beat us," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "Give credit to them. They outphysicaled us."

Asked what his message was to the team, McDermott struck a forward-looking note.

"Keep their heads up," McDermott said. "It’s a tough league and a tough business. You learn from things like that. This hurts. I’m proud of them for the way they handled the adversity they faced with class. ... Right now this stings and I’m sure they all want a different result."

After a second consecutive loss in the division playoff, McDermott said the Bills' championship window remains open, when asked.

"This is what you work so hard for all offseason to get into the playoffs get to the Super Bowl and win it," he said. "There's no second-place trophies."