Bills coach: Penalty should have been called for Saints' low hit on Josh Allen

Rarely, if ever, does Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott make public comments – even of the most general variety – about officiating.

That changed a bit late Thursday night when McDermott expressed frustration that a penalty wasn't called on Saints defensive tackle Christian Ringo early in the third quarter. Ringo pressured Josh Allen up the middle, forcing him to throw the ball away and then dove at Allen's right ankle.

Allen went down and then kneeled next to referee Tony Corrente to express his dismay. Corrente seemed to wave at Allen to stand up and Allen jogged off the field.

"I know we had the one penalty on the quarterback. I thought they should be called for one, quite honestly, on Josh," McDermott said. "I’m really frustrated that that doesn’t get called. That’s clear – clear as day to see that. I just want to protect my quarterback."

Asked specifically if those types of hits were happening against Allen, McDermott said, "I’m not gonna get into all that. I’m not about distractions. I’m just about what I saw out there from a player safety standpoint, what’s getting called, that one – I’m sure they want that back."

Reporters then asked for McDermott to identify the hit more specifically, and he demurred.