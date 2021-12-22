 Skip to main content
Bills coach focused on Patriots, not Cole Beasley; Emmanuel Sanders to practice
Bills coach focused on Patriots, not Cole Beasley; Emmanuel Sanders to practice

The Bills will be without wide receiver Cole Beasley for Sunday's rematch against the New England Patriots.

Beasley has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 while unvaccinated, meaning he will miss at least 10 days. Beasley posted on Instagram that he is missing the game because of the rules, not because of the virus.

Coach Sean McDermott declined to delve into that, or if there is any level of disappointment in losing Beasley for the divisional showdown, when asked on Wednesday.

"I'm not going to get into that," McDermott said. "I'm focused on the Patriots, and the guys in the building. And certainly with all the guys we have out on Covid, I think seven, Cole being one of those, we want them back as healthy as possible and as quickly as possible. That's where we're at."

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.

Though Beasley will miss Sunday's game, McDermott said wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders would participate in Wednesday's walk-through. Sanders left the Week 14 game against Tampa Bay with a knee injury and did not practice last week. 

"He'll be out there today. We'll just see how it goes, and taking it just one day at a time here, starting today," McDermott said.

The Bills currently have five players from the active roster and two from the practice squad on the Reserve/Covid-19 list: Beasley; offensive linemen Jon Feliciano, Dion Dawkins and Bobby Hart; linebacker Tyrel Dodson; and defensive ends A.J. Epenesa and Mike Love. Hart and Love are on the practice squad.

"Those are the things we can't control," McDermott said. "And I think we just need to focus on what we can and that's going out to practice in a few minutes and continuing to improve our football team."

