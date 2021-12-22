Bills coach focused on Patriots, not Cole Beasley; Emmanuel Sanders to practice

The Bills will be without wide receiver Cole Beasley for Sunday's rematch against the New England Patriots.

Beasley has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 while unvaccinated, meaning he will miss at least 10 days. Beasley posted on Instagram that he is missing the game because of the rules, not because of the virus.

Coach Sean McDermott declined to delve into that, or if there is any level of disappointment in losing Beasley for the divisional showdown, when asked on Wednesday.

"I'm not going to get into that," McDermott said. "I'm focused on the Patriots, and the guys in the building. And certainly with all the guys we have out on Covid, I think seven, Cole being one of those, we want them back as healthy as possible and as quickly as possible. That's where we're at."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Though Beasley will miss Sunday's game, McDermott said wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders would participate in Wednesday's walk-through. Sanders left the Week 14 game against Tampa Bay with a knee injury and did not practice last week.

"He'll be out there today. We'll just see how it goes, and taking it just one day at a time here, starting today," McDermott said.