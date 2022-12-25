 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bills clinch AFC East; here's AFC playoff picture through Saturday's Week 16 games

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Bears Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. 

 Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
Support this work for $1 a month

Here is the updated AFC playoff picture through Saturday's Week 16 games (y-indicated playoff berth; x-indicates division winner): 

Sd. Team      Overall     Conf.           Week 16

xy-1. Bills           12-3          8-2              Beat Bears, 35-13.

xy-2. Chiefs        12-3          8-3              Beat Seahawks, 24-10.           

y-3. Bengals      11-4        7-3              Beat Patriots, 23-18.

4. Jaguars        7-8       6-4             Beat Jets, 19-3, Thursday. 

Wild cards 

y-5. Ravens       10-5         6-4          Beat Falcons, 17-9. 

6. Chargers     8-6       6-4                vs. Colts, Sunday.

7. Dolphins      8-6        6-4               vs. Packers, Sunday.

In the hunt 

8. Patriots        7-8       5-5               Lost to Bengals, 22-18.       

9. Jets           7-8       5-6                 Lost to Jaguars, 19-3, Thursday.

10. Titans         7-8        5-6              Lost to Texans, 19-14.

11. Steelers      7-8        3-7              Beat Raiders, 13-10.  

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Buffalo Bills great Thurman Thomas addresses Bennett Football state champions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News