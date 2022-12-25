Bills clinch AFC East; here's AFC playoff picture through Saturday's Week 16 games

Here is the updated AFC playoff picture through Saturday's Week 16 games (y-indicated playoff berth; x-indicates division winner):
Sd. Team Overall Conf. Week 16
xy-1. Bills 12-3 8-2 Beat Bears, 35-13.
xy-2. Chiefs 12-3 8-3 Beat Seahawks, 24-10.
y-3. Bengals 11-4 7-3 Beat Patriots, 23-18.
4. Jaguars 7-8 6-4 Beat Jets, 19-3, Thursday.
Wild cards
y-5. Ravens 10-5 6-4 Beat Falcons, 17-9.
6. Chargers 8-6 6-4 vs. Colts, Sunday.
7. Dolphins 8-6 6-4 vs. Packers, Sunday.
In the hunt
8. Patriots 7-8 5-5 Lost to Bengals, 22-18.
9. Jets 7-8 5-6 Lost to Jaguars, 19-3, Thursday.
10. Titans 7-8 5-6 Lost to Texans, 19-14.
11. Steelers 7-8 3-7 Beat Raiders, 13-10.