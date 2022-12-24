Bills clinch AFC East; here's AFC playoff picture through early Week 16 games

Here is the updated AFC playoff picture through Saturday's early Week 16 games:
Sd. Team Overall Conf. Week 15
1. Bills 12-3 8-2 Beat Bears, 35-13
2. Chiefs 12-3 8-3 Beat Seahawks, 24-10.
3. Bengals 11-4 7-3 Beat Patriots, 23-18
4. Titans 7-7 5-5 Vs. Houston
Wild cards
5. Ravens 10-5 6-5 Beat Falcons, 17-9
6. Chargers 8-6 6-4 vs. Colts, Sunday
7. Dolphins 8-6 6-3 vs. Packers, Sunday
In the hunt
8. Patriots 7-8 5-5 Lost to Bengals, 22-18
9. Jaguars 7-8 6-4 Beat Jets, 19-3, Thursday
10. Jets 7-8 5-6 Lost to Jaguars, 19-3 Thursday