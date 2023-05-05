The Bills added another defensive lineman, claiming defensive end Kameron Cline from the Indianapolis Colts on Friday.
Cline has spent the last three seasons with the Colts after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota.
He has appeared in five games with three tackles and was primarily on the practice squad. Cline, 25, is listed at 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds and can play both end or tackle. He was listed as a tackle during his first two seasons in Indianapolis and at end this past season.
At South Dakota, he appeared in 43 games with 28 starts and made 121 tackles, with 22 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.