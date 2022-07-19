 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills-Chiefs playoff thriller up for ESPY Award as 'Game of the Year'

  • Updated
Bills KC playoffs fourth (copy)

Quarterback Josh Allen winds up to pass in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
The ESPY Awards are scheduled for Wednesday night, and the Buffalo Bills are represented among the nominees. However, it is not in the way that Bills fans would prefer. 

The thrilling Bills-Kansas City Chiefs divisional playoff game from January is among four nominees for "Best Game."

Interestingly, the other three nominees are all from the college ranks:

• UConn's victory over North Carolina State in double overtime in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

• Kansas' rally from a 16-point deficit against North Carolina to win the NCAA men's basketball championship. 

• Alabama's victory in the Iron Bowl against Auburn in four overtimes. 

Here is the list of nominees in all categories. The ESPY's begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.

