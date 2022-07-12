Bills center Mitch Morse repays Bills Backers Club of Kansas City with unexpected visit

Bills center Mitch Morse recently thanked the Bills Backers of Kansas City for their generosity with a visit for beer and wings at the group's home base, Al's Bar & Grill in Parkville, Mo.

The group held a fundraiser at a pregame party for the Bills-Chiefs playoff game in January, raising $1,500 in two hours for the Brain Injury Association of Kansas City, one of Morse's favorite charities. The charity was identified through Backers member Jaimeson Coons.

For a laugh, the group's "minister of fun" John Rood recently tweeted to Morse to ask if he would be willing to grab some wings at Al's.

Morse responded on Twitter, "Next Wednesday 4 p.m."

"I couldn’t believe it, but I showed up, and so did he," Rood said. "Had wings, had laughs, super down to earth – 10/10 would recommend."

Morse signed autographs and posed for photos with about 10 people from the Bills Backers.

Morse, of course, began his career in Kansas City and played four seasons before joining the Bills in free agency before the 2019 season.