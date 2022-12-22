 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills center Mitch Morse, defensive end Boogie Basham out vs. Bears

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills center Mitch Morse suffered the sixth documented concussion of his NFL career Saturday against the Dolphins.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham will not play Saturday against the Chicago Bears, coach Sean McDermott said during his weekly appearance on WGR 550.

Morse is in concussion protocol, and Basham has a calf injury. 

Morse suffered the sixth documented concussion of his NFL career Saturday against the Miami Dolphins.

McDermott said safety Jordan Poyer (knee) will practice Thursday, and the team will make a determination on his status after that. 

Poyer has not practiced this week, but told reporters Wednesday that he plans on playing and is just trying to get as much time to rest the injury as possible.

The Bills are scheduled to leave for Chicago on Thursday, given the expected weather issues. 

A final injury report will be issued later Thursday. 

