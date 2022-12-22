Bills center Mitch Morse, defensive end Boogie Basham out vs. Bears; Jordan Poyer to practice

The Buffalo Bills could be thin on the defensive line against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, but they got good news elsewhere on the defense.

Defensive tackles Ed Oliver (calf) and Jordan Phillips (shoulder) are questionable for Saturday’s game. Safety Jordan Poyer (knee) does not have an injury designation and was a full participant in practice Thursday, his first time practicing this week.

The Bills ruled out center Mitch Morse (concussion) and defensive end Boogie Basham (calf). Neither practiced this week.

Poyer did not practice on Tuesday or Wednesday, but he was optimistic that he would play Saturday when he met with reporters Wednesday.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Poyer, who was named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday, has shown through his experience that he can be ready even without much practice time.

“He's been in the system for a number of years, and so we're extremely comfortable with him obviously not getting a whole lot of practice reps this week,” McDermott said. “We'll see how it goes today.”

Oliver popped up on the injury report on Wednesday as limited in practice with a calf injury, and he did not practice Thursday. Phillips was limited in practice all week.

Linebacker Matt Milano was a full participant Thursday for the first time since he injured his knee three weeks ago against the New England Patriots. Guard Ryan Bates (ankle) and quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow) were both full participants again Thursday, after both were limited Tuesday.

The Bears are sorting through a few more injuries this week. Chicago ruled out three players: wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), defensive back Kindle Vildor (ankle) and tight end Trevon Wesco (calf). Wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) and offensive linemen Teven Jenkins (neck) and Cody Whitehair (knee) are doubtful. Defensive back Jaylon Johnson (finger/ribs) is questionable.

On top of injuries, both teams are doing all they can to have players ready for the elements Saturday, as a drastic storm rolls across the country.

The Bills were scheduled to depart for Chicago late Thursday, deciding Wednesday evening to bump their departure up from Friday.

“Our departure time tonight (Thursday) was about safety,” McDermott said.

How exactly they return to Buffalo after the game might also be impacted by the winter storm. Safety will again drive any decision to change plans, McDermott said.

The initial hope as far as getting to Chicago was to stick to leaving Friday, keeping a normal schedule, but as the severity of the storm became more apparent, there was concern about the weather both in leaving Buffalo and arriving in Chicago.

The Bills are still figuring out a few details, included where they will hold their walkthrough Friday. Going somewhere outside for the walkthrough is still a possibility, McDermott said when he met with reporters Thursday morning.

“Some of it is TBD, just because of the recency of the news that we're moving our departure time up,” McDermott said. “So, we're working behind the scenes on some of that. We do want to get a walkthrough in if we can. If we cannot get out to get one, then we'll do it in the hotel, in the ballrooms that are provided.”

Any ballroom is naturally a little different from a football field.

“I would say some are more conducive for a walkthrough with, you know, 70 guys than others,” McDermott said.

But the main theme is being able to adapt. McDermott recalled past trips to the West Coast when he has seen nearby fields or hotel parking lots also become venues for a walkthrough.

“You're thinking man, like if people only knew there's all these professional athletes that are walking through – that people want access to on a normal basis – they're right in the vacant hotel parking lot,” he said. “So, you do what you got to do, like any team.”

While the Bears don’t have the added layer of having to figure out travel plans, they are adapting some of their week to ready for a frigid Saturday as well. Still, Chicago offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said the most important things they can do will come once the game kicks off, instead of getting too bogged down in advance. Both teams have credited their respective equipment staffs for helping players focus on the game plan.

“We said it the other day: How you stay warm is stepping on the field and playing violently and playing together and celebrating together,” Getsy told Chicago reporters this week. “That’s how you stay warm. So, we’re gonna focus on that and executing our stuff, and you deal with it. And if it’s on your mind, and it’s distracting you, then you’re not gonna be able to execute at the highest level.”

The Bears practiced outside Wednesday, and the Bills practiced outside Wednesday and Thursday. Still, neither location was as cold as the predicted forecast Saturday.

“At the end of the day, it's a mindset,” Poyer said Wednesday. “You got to come ready to play. They got to play in it, too. So, we're going to play well to win.”

A few minutes later Wednesday, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs shared a slightly different perspective, though ultimately a somewhat similar conclusion.

“It's gonna be cold for us, and it's gonna be cold for them,” Diggs said. “You do your best to prepare for it, but I don't care what anybody says, if they say they like the cold, they're lying. And just got to deal with it. It'll be all right.”