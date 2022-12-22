Bills center Mitch Morse, defensive end Boogie Basham out vs. Bears; Jordan Poyer to practice

The Buffalo Bills have ruled out center Mitch Morse (concussion) and defensive end Boogie Basham (calf) from Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Coach Sean McDermott said safety Jordan Poyer (knee) will practice Thursday. Poyer has not practiced this week, but he was optimistic that he would play Saturday when he met with reporters Wednesday. When the injury report was released, Poyer did not have an injury designation for the game.

McDermott said Poyer, who was named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday, has shown through his experience that he can be ready even without much practice time.

“He's been in the system for a number of years, and so we're extremely comfortable with him obviously not getting a whole lot of practice reps this week,” McDermott said. “We'll see how it goes today.”

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and Ed Oliver (calf) are listed as questionable.

The Bills are also heading to Chicago later Thursday, deciding Wednesday evening to bump their departure up from Friday.

“Our departure time tonight was about safety,” McDermott said.

How exactly they return to Buffalo after the game may also be impacted by the winter storm. Safety will again drive any decision to change plans, McDermott said.

The initial hope as far as getting to Chicago was to stick to leaving Friday, keeping a normal schedule, but as the severity of the storm became more apparent, there was concern about the weather both in leaving Buffalo and arriving in Chicago.

The Bills are still figuring out a few details, included where they will hold their walkthrough on Friday. Going somewhere outside for the walkthrough is still a possibility, McDermott said.

“Some of it is TBD, just because of the recency of the news that we're moving our departure time up,” McDermott said. “So, we're working behind the scenes on some of that. We do want to get a walkthrough in if we can. If we cannot get out to get one, then we'll do it in the hotel, in the ballrooms that are provided.”

