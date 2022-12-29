Bills center Mitch Morse clears concussion protocol: 'We handled it the right way'

When the Buffalo Bills donned their AFC East champions hats and T-shirts on Saturday in Chicago, center Mitch Morse watched from afar, from his house. He knew he was missing out a bit, but he understood why.

"It's tough when there's a hats and T-shirts day especially, to see that the guys celebrating stuff, but that was their moment," Morse said. "My moment was recovering."

On Thursday, Morse was a full participant in practice, after clearing concussion protocol. Morse was ruled out of the Bills’ game against the Dolphins on Dec. 17 with a concussion, and he went into concussion protocol from there.

It was the sixth documented concussion of Morse’s career, so the diagnosis was emotional.

“Yeah, I mean, it was,” Morse said. “Right when it happened, you knew that I was concussed. And one of the nice things was I understood the process, the program, understood that all the people I talked to, the experiences I have gone through in the past. You know, at first it was a little emotional. But you kind of get out of that.”

He plans to play Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Morse said.

His eagerness to get back to playing did not mean Morse was brushing aside the severity of a head injury. Morse, who signed a two-year extension with the Bills earlier this year, understands the long-term concerns.

“When I signed my extension, my wife (Caitlin) and I, we had some frank conversations,” Morse said. “We understood that this was something that could pop up again, it did, and we kind of dealt with it.”

This was Morse’s third concussion since joining the Bills in 2019, his last one prior to this in November 2020.

“I'd had two good years of mitigating everything I could, and this is one of those things, it was just unavoidable,” Morse said. “We handled it the right way. They were very precautious with me; I was very honest with them. You know, had some conversations with people that I cared about, and we just marched on.”

Coach Sean McDermott said that it was a relief to see that Morse was able to, without rushing, move through the protocol quickly.

“Never take those lightly and always defer to that concussion protocol because it is – those are serious, and we take those seriously,” McDermott said. “So, I'm glad that he was able to make it back. And we'll see where he goes this week.”

Left tackle Dion Dawkins echoed the need to exercise caution.

“Mitch has been hit with a couple of them, and like it’s a scary sight. It really is,” Dawkins said Thursday. “Not to downplay it – concussions are scary, but the fact that Mitch’s was mild, and he was able to kick back in a week, you know, that’s a positive, and not a negative. But as long as the experts are saying that Mitch is good, then I’m all for it. But if Mitch (were) not good, then I’m not for it. But Mitch knows his body, and our trainers are the best in the country.”

Morse left the win over the Dolphins in the third quarter, and he missed the Week 16 game against the Chicago Bears. Ryan Bates filled in at center, save for a stretch when he left with a knee injury and Greg Van Roten moved from right guard to center, and Ike Boettger filled in at guard. The Bills offensive line held up well throughout the injuries, as Buffalo tallied 254 rushing yards. Still, teammates welcomed Morse’s return.

“Mitch is our anchor, like, that's our center,” Dawkins said. “So, anytime that we can have Mitch back in the groove, it's a good thing.”

Morse joined the Bills in 2019, and the close rapport with quarterback Josh Allen is a boost to the Bills offense.

“I’ve got a lot of trust, a lot of faith in him,” Allen said. “So comfortable with him. I know it sounds weird, but even just taking snaps with him. We’ve been taking snaps the last three and a half, four years, so it’s extremely comfortable. Obviously, the player that he is and the mind that he is as well, it helps out our offense a lot.”

A team captain, Morse was also named to the Pro Bowl last week.

“I thought they had misspelled Matt Milano's name on the piece of paper. I'm still under the impression that they did,” Morse said. “It was one of those things that it was a great honor, privilege. That's something I don't take lightly.”

It was the first Pro-Bowl nod for the eighth-year center.

“It's one of those things that I have guys around me that make me look a lot better than I am. I have a quarterback that makes me look a lot better than I am,” Morse said. “It's one of those things that's kind of hard to comprehend but very happy and the family's elated.”

Morse got some extra time with his family last week, staying back as the team traveled to Chicago. It gave him time to recoup, and he was ready to take the field again once he was cleared.

Morse was wearing a Guardian Cap, a soft-shell helmet cover to reduce impact, during the open portion of practice upon his return Thursday.

“I just want my head to look as big as possible out there,” he said.

More important than how his head looked was how it felt.

“Felt very comfortable, felt very fortunate to be where I'm at, and felt very happy to be back out there and get to continue to compete with the guys,” Morse said.