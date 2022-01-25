Bills CB Tre'Davious White 'on schedule' to return

Even though Tre’Davious White’s season ended in November, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott still saw plenty of the All-Pro cornerback the last couple of months.
“I see him every day, just about,” McDermott said Tuesday. “He’s in the building working his tail off with our training staff, and as is (defensive tackle Justin) Zimmer in here, as well, and Justin’s done a great job. And so those two are working their butts off to getting back, and I just love watching them.”
"It is one thing to blame poor execution after a Week 1 loss to the Steelers, or even an inexplicable Week 9 loss to the Jaguars, but when it comes to one of the most agonizing losses in franchise history, 'execution' doesn’t cut it as an explanation for a fanbase that has been cut deep.," writes Jay Skurski.
White was placed on injured reserve Nov. 30, after tearing his ACL in New Orleans. Zimmer was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 11, after a season-ending knee injury.
“It looks like, from what I’m hearing, both are on schedule, as is Ike Boettger, as well,” McDermott said. “I hate seeing them in that position, but their determination, their guts, their grit, man, is on display every day, and it’s not an easy process, the pain they’re going through to get back."
Boettger, a fourth-year guard, was the last of the group to get injured, rupturing his Achilles in New England Week 16. He posted on Instagram on Dec. 30 that he had a successful surgery and would be beginning his rehab process.
Bigger personnel enhanced the Bills’ play-action game, offered the pass blockers a little more help and made it a little harder for Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to spring exotic blitz packages on the offensive line.
Other than the players on injured reserve, McDermott did not have any other end-of-season injury updates in his press conference Tuesday.
“I'm not going to get into all that right now,” he said, asked if there were any injuries in Sunday’s game or expected offseason surgeries.
McDermott didn’t rule out that a few players might have surgeries in the coming months, but he did not expect anything notable.
“Every year you come into the offseason, typically you have a group of guys that are going to get offseason surgeries,” McDermott said. “At this point, I can tell you, I don't think any of them will be of the major category, other than the ones we have with Tre and Justin and Ike that have already gone through their surgery. I think we're in fairly good shape, as much as I can tell you right now.”
Smith retires
Support Local Journalism
“I think every quarterback would love to be a part of that process. I do know there's a guy in this building that I'm a huge advocate for,” Allen said Monday.
Former Bills tight end Lee Smith has retired after an 11-year career in the NFL. Smith announced his retirement Tuesday through the Atlanta Falcons.
The Tennessee native had two stints with the Bills, and also spent time with the Patriots and the Raiders. He finishes his NFL career with 73 catches, 523 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Smith was very involved in giving back to the Buffalo community, and well liked by teammates. A video posted by the Falcons on Tuesday showed him telling defensive tackle Star Lotulelei that he would be retiring when the Falcons played in Buffalo Week 17.
He's opening a gym in Knoxville, Tenn., Triple F Elite Sports Training. He aims to help young athletes with training, but also hopes to support them in their personal lives, too.
"I never had that person that said, 'Hey it's OK to screw up. It's how you recover from that. It's how you rebound,' " he said. "It would warm my heart and really bring me a lot of joy in life if I could be a resource for these kids."
To recap: A coin toss is held at the start of overtime, which consists of 15-minute periods until there is a winner. The winning team of the coin toss almost always takes the ball, because if it does so and scores a touchdown on the opening drive, it’s game over.
McDermott mum on peace sign
On his way to a 64-yard touchdown late in Sunday’s game, Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill threw up a peace sign.
Hill flashed the gesture toward linebacker Matt Milano, with safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer and cornerback Dane Jackson all nearby too. He was about 15 yards out from the end zone, scoring with 1:02 left in regulation. McDermott was asked Tuesday if he believed Hill should have been flagged for taunting.
“I'm not going to get into it,” McDermott said. “I appreciate you asking that. You're very observant, but I'm not going any further.”
Taunting has been a point of emphasis this season for all teams.
Griffin signed
The Bills signed cornerback Olaijah Griffin to a reserve/future contract Tuesday. Griffin was signed by the Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2021 draft, and spent the past season on the practice squad. Buffalo signed 10 other players to reserve/future contracts Monday.