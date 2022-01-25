Bills CB Tre'Davious White 'on schedule' to return

“I'm not going to get into all that right now,” he said, asked if there were any injuries in Sunday’s game or expected offseason surgeries.

McDermott didn’t rule out that a few players might have surgeries in the coming months, but he did not expect anything notable.

“Every year you come into the offseason, typically you have a group of guys that are going to get offseason surgeries,” McDermott said. “At this point, I can tell you, I don't think any of them will be of the major category, other than the ones we have with Tre and Justin and Ike that have already gone through their surgery. I think we're in fairly good shape, as much as I can tell you right now.”

Smith retires

Former Bills tight end Lee Smith has retired after an 11-year career in the NFL. Smith announced his retirement Tuesday through the Atlanta Falcons.

The Tennessee native had two stints with the Bills, and also spent time with the Patriots and the Raiders. He finishes his NFL career with 73 catches, 523 yards and 11 touchdowns.