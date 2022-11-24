Bills CB Tre'Davious White active for Bills against Lions; Mitch Morse out with ankle injury

DETROIT – Tre'Davious White is set to make his 2022 season debut for the Buffalo Bills.

White is active for the first time this season and will play in his first game since the All-Pro cornerback tore his ACL last Thanksgiving against the New Orleans Saints.

White has been on the active roster since Nov. 1, but did not play against the Jets, Vikings or Browns.

That's the good news. The bad news is the Bills will be without center Mitch Morse, who was questionable on the team's final injury report. Morse suffered an ankle injury Sunday in the win over Cleveland. He's expected to be replaced by Ryan Bates at center.

Also inactive for the Bills are linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin), defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (ankle), linebacker Baylon Spector, safety Cam Lewis and tight end Tommy Sweeney.

Defensive end Mike Love and wide receiver Tanner Gentry, both of whom were called up from the practice squad Wednesday, are active.