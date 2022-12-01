Bills call up receiver John Brown from practice squad for game at New England

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Bills receiver John Brown’s second tour with the team will officially begin Thursday night against New England after the team elevated him from the practice squad.

Brown signed with the Bills practice squad on Saturday and even though he wasn’t in an NFL training camp or with an organization before last weekend, the Bills deemed him ready for game action after three practices.

“If they needed me to play today, I’ll be ready to play,” Brown said Sunday. “It doesn’t take long for me to pick up everything to get my mind right. Whatever this team needs me to do, I’m here to do it.”

Brown, 32, played two years for the Bills (2019-20), catching 105 passes for 1,518 yards and nine touchdowns in 24 regular season games.

Brown ended last year with Tampa Bay and appeared in the Buccaneers’ NFL divisional round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.