Bills bringing newcomer Nyheim Hines along slowly

The Buffalo Bills aren’t in a big hurry to involve Nyheim Hines in their offense.

Hines, who was acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 1, played just six offensive snaps during Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium. He finished with one catch for 9 yards. In two games with the Bills, Hines has played just 10 offensive snaps.

He has had a steady role as the team’s punt returner. He played 15 snaps on special teams Sunday against the Vikings, and returned three punts for 25 yards.

“It does take some time,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said of getting Hines up to speed with the offense. “Nyheim has done a really good job of working at it, and he's picked it up. He's picked up a lot of it. It's just opportunities. I'm sure over time that he'll continue to get more and more comfortable and his playing time will increase with that. So it's hard to go from zero to this right away. But it is our intention to have him involved in the game.”

Here are four more observations from the Bills’ snap counts in Week 10:

1. Ed Oliver played a season high. The defensive tackle played 63 snaps, 76% of the defensive total. Oliver responded to the increased playing time with a strong game. According to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, he had 11 quarterback pressures Sunday, the most by a defensive tackle in a game in the NFL this season and a career high.

2. Isaiah McKenzie played a season high. The team’s slot receiver played 52 snaps, 69% of the offensive total. Despite the heavy volume of playing time, McKenzie was still targeted just five times, finishing with four catches for 37 yards.

3. Tyrel Dodson played 53 defensive snaps. After Tremaine Edmunds suffered a groin injury, Dodson replaced him and played 64% of the defensive snaps. Edmunds played 30 snaps (36%).

4. Dean Marlowe also is being brought along slowly. Acquired in a deal with Atlanta at the trade deadline, Marlowe played just one defensive snap Sunday when Cam Lewis briefly came out of the game. Marlowe did play 12 snaps on special teams.

Game ball: Stefon Diggs

Another week, another dynamite game for the Bills’ No. 1 receiver, who finished with 12 catches for 128 yards. Diggs is now third in the NFL in catches (72), receiving yards (985) and touchdowns (7).

Stat of the game: 0-4

That’s now the Bills’ record in overtime with Josh Allen as the starting quarterback, with Sunday’s game joining losses at Tampa Bay last season and against Houston and Kansas City in the postseason. Of course, it’s worth mentioning that in two of those games – against the Buccaneers and Chiefs – Allen and the offense never possessed the ball.

Quote of the game

"I feel like our preparation is there. We don't go into the week trying to switch up a whole lot of stuff. We do what works. We've got to continue to stay out and stay consistent. Don't ride a roller coaster. That's what the league wants you to do. That's how these games come up. You'll win some, you'll lose some. You win, you're the best, you lose, you're the worst. So stay consistent. I'm not going to change anything up with my routine. Just keep going hard and try to increase my effort. I feel like I should have put the game away.” – Diggs