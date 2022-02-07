Bills bringing Aaron Kromer back as new offensive line coach

The Buffalo Bills have turned to a familiar face to coach their offensive line.

The team announced Monday it has hired Aaron Kromer as its new offensive line coach -- a key remaining vacancy under head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Kromer, 54, has 20 years of experience as an NFL assistant and served two seasons as Bills line coach on the staff of Rex Ryan in 2015 and 2016.

His hiring was revealed in a Twitter post by his daughter, Brooke Kromer, and it was confirmed to The News by a league source before officially being announced by the team. Kromer replaces Bobby Johnson, who spent the last three seasons as line coach under McDermott and former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who left to become head coach of the New York Giants. Johnson will serve in the same capacity on Daboll's staff in New York.

Kromer got his start in the NFL as an assistant offensive line coach on the staff of the Oakland Raiders in 2001, working under Bill Callahan, one of the most respected offensive line coaches in recent NFL history. Kromer stayed four years in Oakland. Callahan was the head coach for two of them.

