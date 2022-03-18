Bills bring back linebacker Marquel Lee on a one-year contract

Reunion Week at One Bills Drive continued Friday.
The team announced that it has signed linebacker Marquel Lee to a one-year contract, a deal announced earlier in the day by The Sports & Entertainment Group, Lee's agency.
Lee signed with the Bills last March and spent the offseason and training camp with the team before being released at final cuts on Aug. 31. He signed with the Raiders in late September, but was released four days later. He then rejoined the Raiders in November, and played in 11 games, mostly on special teams. He finished with 11 tackles on defense and four on special teams, which was second on the Raiders.
Lee, 26, was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft and spent his first three seasons with the team. After being released by Las Vegas in August 2020 because of a failed physical, he missed all of the 2020 season because of injury. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list after failing his physical at the start of training camp and waived with an injury settlement days later.
In an injury-riddled career, Lee has played 45 games with 19 starts, posting 115 tackles, six tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits. He was limited to five games in 2019 (making five tackles, including one for a loss) after appearing in all 16 games in 2018 with 58 tackles, three tackles for a loss, three quarterback hits and three passes defensed. As a rookie out of Wake Forest in 2017, he played in 13 games with 22 tackles and two tackles for loss. He also has been a regular contributor on special teams throughout his career and figures to compete for a depth linebacker spot with the Bills behind starters Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano.