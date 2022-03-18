 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills bring back linebacker Marquel Lee on a one-year contract
0 comments
topical

Bills bring back linebacker Marquel Lee on a one-year contract

Support this work for $1 a month
Titans Raiders Football

Oakland Raiders middle linebacker Marquel Lee (52) gestures against the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

 D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Reunion Week at One Bills Drive continued Friday.

The team announced that it has signed linebacker Marquel Lee to a one-year contract, a deal announced earlier in the day by The Sports & Entertainment Group, Lee's agency.

Lee signed with the Bills last March and spent the offseason and training camp with the team before being released at final cuts on Aug. 31. He signed with the Raiders in late September, but was released four days later. He then rejoined the Raiders in November, and played in 11 games, mostly on special teams. He finished with 11 tackles on defense and four on special teams, which was second on the Raiders.

Lee, 26, was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft and spent his first three seasons with the team. After being released by Las Vegas in August 2020 because of a failed physical, he missed all of the 2020 season because of injury. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list after failing his physical at the start of training camp and waived with an injury settlement days later. 

In an injury-riddled career, Lee has played 45 games with 19 starts, posting 115 tackles, six tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits. He was limited to five games in 2019 (making five tackles, including one for a loss) after appearing in all 16 games in 2018 with 58 tackles, three tackles for a loss, three quarterback hits and three passes defensed. As a rookie out of Wake Forest in 2017, he played in 13 games with 22 tackles and two tackles for loss. He also has been a regular contributor on special teams throughout his career and figures to compete for a depth linebacker spot with the Bills behind starters Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News