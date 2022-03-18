Bills bring back linebacker Marquel Lee on a one-year contract

In an injury-riddled career, Lee has played 45 games with 19 starts, posting 115 tackles, six tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits. He was limited to five games in 2019 (making five tackles, including one for a loss) after appearing in all 16 games in 2018 with 58 tackles, three tackles for a loss, three quarterback hits and three passes defensed. As a rookie out of Wake Forest in 2017, he played in 13 games with 22 tackles and two tackles for loss. He also has been a regular contributor on special teams throughout his career and figures to compete for a depth linebacker spot with the Bills behind starters Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano.