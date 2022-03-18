Bills bring back linebacker Marquel Lee, according to his agent

The Bills have signed linebacker Marquel Lee, his agent announced on Twitter on Friday.
Buffalo also signed Lee last March and he spent the offseason and training camp with the team last year before being waived Aug. 31.
He then returned to the Raiders in late September but was released four days later. He would rejoin the Raiders again in November and appeared in 11 games, mostly on special teams, with 11 tackles. His four special teams tackles were second on the Raiders.
Lee, 26, was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft and spent his first three seasons with the team. After being released by Las Vegas in August 2020 because of a failed physical, he missed all of the 2020 season because of injury. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list after failing his physical at the start of training camp and waived with an injury settlement days later.
In an injury-riddled career, Lee has played 45 games with 19 starts, posting 115 tackles, six tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits. He was limited to five games in 2019 (making five tackles, including one for a loss) after appearing in all 16 games in 2018 with 58 tackles, three tackles for a loss, three quarterback hits and three passes defensed. As a rookie out of Wake Forest in 2017, he played in 13 games with 22 tackles and two tackles for loss. He also has been a regular contributor on special teams, with 14 tackles.