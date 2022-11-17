Bills bring back linebacker A.J. Klein, place wide receiver Jake Kumerow on injured reserve

The Buffalo Bills are bringing back a familiar face to add to their depth at linebacker.

The team claimed veteran linebacker A.J. Klein off waivers from Chicago on Thursday. To make room on the 53-man roster, wide receiver Jake Kumerow – who is dealing with an ankle injury – was placed on injured reserve.

Klein, 31, played in 31 games over the past two seasons with the Bills, starting 15 times. He finished with 110 tackles, five sacks, one interception, nine passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in that time.

The Bills elected not to re-sign Klein following the 2021 season. He signed to the Ravens' 53-man roster in October and appeared in two games before being traded to the Chicago Bears. He also played in two games with the Bears, and has made five total tackles this season in four games.

Klein gives the Bills some experienced depth at the position. Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has not practice this week because of groin and heel injuries.

"You see last night that he's released. We started discussing it internally," General Manager Brandon Beane said Thursday of bringing Klein in. "Tremaine has missed practice a couple days here with the groin, so (Klein is) a good insurance piece. You know, he's stepped in for us before. So another guy, another piece. We'll see what happens from that standpoint. I don't know that he'll play this week, but get him back in the mix and see if he can help us out from a depth standpoint."

The Bills also made a transaction involving their practice squad Thursday, signing defensive end Kingsley Jonathan and releasing offensive lineman Greg Mancz. Jonathan was with the Bills during training camp before being released at final cuts and getting claimed by the Bears. The Syracuse product, 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, played five games for Chicago as a reserve. He made two tackles in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

He was released by the Bears on Tuesday.

"We liked Kingsley a lot," Beane said. "We thought he did a really good job at camp. We had some tough cuts at the 53 and he was one of the guys that got claimed. We talked about it, you hate losing (him) and you never know. You always tell them 'listen, you did a great job for us, this league’s unpredictable, you never know. Maybe this year, maybe next year, there'll be an opportunity to get you back' and similar to AJ Klein, we saw he was out there. Once he went unclaimed, we connected with his agent and brought him here for a practice squad spot. Excited to see him, a great smile on his face. He was wearing his Syracuse Orange shirt today. He was excited to be back."