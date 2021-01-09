Bills blown away by 'amazing, exceptional, awesome' crowd noise from 6,700 fans

“It was amazing,” Hughes said, “just hearing guys on the sideline just kind of questioning, saying, ‘There’s no way there’s 6,000 people in the stands.’ Just to hear that roar coming out of the tunnel at the beginning of the game, and then on third downs just to hear that crowd noise, it was exceptional. It was amazing. I tell the (new) guys they’re still just getting a little taste of Bills Mafia, and when they’re able to come back into the stadium full-fledged, you’ll really be able to feel it. … I know that they said there was only supposed to be 6,000 people. It felt like 15-20,000, man.”

Veteran safety Micah Hyde, who knocked down a Hail Mary as time expired to preserve the victory, said the volume on the field exceeded his expectations from the start.

“We came out today, running out of the tunnel, and they called it 6,700 fans, but, man, that place was rocking,” Hyde said. “It was louder than I expected. I’m not going to lie. Didn’t even have the upper deck. Nobody was even in the upper deck and it was wild to hear.

“But when I was running out of the tunnel I literally got chills thinking that, ‘The fans are back. This is weird.’ I’m used to it being quiet. But it was just awesome to get a win in front of Bills Mafia in Orchard Park for the first time since ’95.”