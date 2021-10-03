Bills bench Cody Ford, move Daryl Williams to guard and start rookie Spencer Brown

The Bills have benched offensive lineman Cody Ford after a difficult outing last week in the victory against the Washington Football Team.
Daryl Williams will move to right guard from right tackle and rookie Spencer Brown is in the starting lineup at right tackle for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. It will be Brown's first NFL start.
According to Pro Football Focus, Ford received a pass blocking grade of 3.1 out of 100 against Washington.
Williams started every game last season at right tackle for the Bills and is playing guard for the first time since he was with the Carolina Panthers. Williams' overall PFF grade for last season was 79.4, but has dropped to 57.2 in three games this season.
Support Local Journalism
Brown played 10 snaps against Washington, but had two great blocks on Daron Payne.
Bills coach Sean McDermott has preached positional flexibility and noted that Williams' ability to play guard and tackle is a desirable trait.
With Jon Feliciano out, Ike Boettger appears set to start at left guard.
The Bills obviously are intrigued to see Brown with the starters. If you're going to make a move, this week against the underdog Texans is a good time to do it as opposed to starting Brown for the first time next Sunday night at Kansas City.
Brown played well in the preseason game against Chicago but was injured. He did not play in the preseason finale and was inactive in Week 1. McDermott has cautioned that the athletic Brown is a rookie but noted that he is playing at a high level.
On defense, Jaquan Johnson is in at safety in place of the injured Jordan Poyer. Cam Lewis, elevated from the practice squad Saturday, is at nickel cornerback for the injured Taron Johnson.