Bills beat Jets 45-17: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Plays of the game: The Buffalo Bills led by just a touchdown late in the second quarter when Stefon Diggs caught a pass for 57 yards down the left sideline, then grabbed a 12-yard touchdown. When he was ruled out of bounds, the Bills ran the same play. The second attempt counted, giving Buffalo a 17-3 lead with less than a minute until halftime. The score remained unchanged at intermission because Micah Hyde forced and recovered a fumble with the Jets in field goal range. The late score and turnover set the tone for the second-half rout.