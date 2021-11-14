Bills beat Jets 45-17: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Week 10: Bills 45, Jets 17
At MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Plays of the game: The Buffalo Bills led by just a touchdown late in the second quarter when Stefon Diggs caught a pass for 57 yards down the left sideline, then grabbed a 12-yard touchdown. When he was ruled out of bounds, the Bills ran the same play. The second attempt counted, giving Buffalo a 17-3 lead with less than a minute until halftime. The score remained unchanged at intermission because Micah Hyde forced and recovered a fumble with the Jets in field goal range. The late score and turnover set the tone for the second-half rout.
The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback and No. 1 receiver would not be denied on an 80-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
For the record: Bills 6-3, 3-0 AFC East; Jets 2-7, 0-3 AFC East.
The Bills blasted the lowly Jets in a significant bounce-back performance after their shocking 9-6 loss last week in Jacksonville.
Josh Allen led the Bills to a touchdown on their opening possession, their final drive of the first half and their first drive of the second half, sparking a second-half onslaught. The defense recorded five turnovers to fuel the blowout, with every starter in the secondary recording a takeaway.
Taron Johnson, Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace and Jordan Poyer had interceptions to go with Hyde’s forced fumble and recovery.
Stars of the game:
Support Local Journalism
• Josh Allen: 21 of 28 for 366 yards, two TDs, INT, 125.6 passer rating.
• Stefon Diggs: Eight catches, season-high 162 yards, TD.
• Matt Breida: 28 rushing yards, TD on three carries; 22 receiving yards, TD on three catches.
• Jordan Poyer: Game-high 10 tackles, INT.
• Micah Hyde: Five tackles, forced fumble, recovery.
100-yard receivers: Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis both surpassed 100 receiving yards, the first time the Bills had two 100-yard receivers since Diggs and Cole Beasley accomplished the feat in last season’s AFC East title-clinching victory at Denver on Dec. 20, 2020.
Fast starts: Matt Breida scored his first touchdown with the Bills, capping the team’s opening possession with a 15-yard catch from Josh Allen. Buffalo has scored on seven of nine opening drives this season (four touchdowns, three field goals). Breida added another score in the fourth quarter.
Delicious Bass: Tyler Bass hit a 29-yard field goal to give the Bills a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. It was his 16th consecutive made field goal, tying for the fifth-longest streak in franchise history. He is two field goals away from tying the team record of 18, set by Rian Lindell in 2007.
Sidelined: Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei missed the game after being placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list hours before kickoff. Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant was elevated from the practice squad. Starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was inactive with a hamstring injury.
Next up: Indianapolis Colts at Bills, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 21