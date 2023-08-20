PITTSBURGH – One week and one game later, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott answered the same question with the same answer.

Yes, McDermott said in a word: The competition at QB2 is still open.

The Bills’ 27-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium reiterated that backup quarterback is a bigger storyline than expected this preseason.

A week earlier, Kyle Allen had gotten the start, and Matt Barkley came in later.

This week, Josh Allen started, as had been the plan for all the Bills' starters. Barkley came for the Bills’ first drive of the second quarter. Barkley knew “a couple of days ago” that would be the plan. McDermott attributed it to his performance in the last preseason game, in which Barkley was 14-of-15 for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

“Just thought he did a good job handling himself in the first game,” McDermott said. “And that's really it.”

The 10-year veteran quarterback looked solid to start. He began 4-of-6 for 69 yards, including a 21-yard completion to Trent Sherfield on third-and-13.

“They went single high, and they had kind of like a thief. Safety coming down,” Barkley said. “We had two wins. And there's a huge window when he did a good job getting his steps to make sure we got the first down. And I lucked out on a good MCAT and he made a great catch, you know contested catch. But it was just one of those things where I think I didn't try to force it, which was good. But when you have a play like that with a window, you got to pull the trigger.”

Barkley followed that up with an 11-yard completion to receiver Deonte Harty, an incompletion and then a 16-yard pass to tight end Dalton Kincaid. From there, it was downhill. Two plays later, Barkley was intercepted for the first time in the game.

“Everything went well, moving the ball down the field and throwing exactly where I wanted to be on all those balls,” Barkley said on the start of his day. “And then just one or two plays, just not on the same page with some of those guys. And then it turns into turnovers, which just can't happen.”

Beginning at 4:44 left in the second quarter, Barkley threw three interceptions on four attempts. There was one run mixed into that stretch: a 10-yard carry by Latavius Murray.

“I think they were kind of all off timing,” Barkley said on the interceptions. “I mean, the tip ball, there's nothing you can do about that. You're just throwing a hot route … sometimes you try to turn your arm angle. But the other balls, again, just getting on the same page as guys.”

There were other issues as well. The offensive line struggled throughout the night with any combination of players, and they picked up penalty after penalty along the way. McDermott also pointed to a few things.

“Especially in the red zone, it gets compact down there, pretty tight, and they’ll find the other team’s hands usually, because it's so compact down there. And then he had one or two tipped at the line of scrimmage,” McDermott said. “So, give them credit, and they got their hands up when they needed to get their hands up to affect the quarterback ... And that led to interceptions.”

The second and third interception each came as just the second play of the respective drives. Barkley finished the day 7-of-12 for 93 yards, though his turnovers took away from that.

On his last play of the game, he was sacked for a loss of eight, then fumbled, with Steelers linebacker Tanner Muse recovering the ball at the Pittsburgh 43. Barkley injured his right elbow on the play, and gave a “we’ll see” when asked about the outlook for the injury after the game.

Kyle Allen came in the game with 4:37 left in the third quarter. He finished 12-of-15 for 112 yards and a touchdown. The bulk of that came when the Bills got the ball back with 2:50 left in the game. Starting then, Allen was 7-of-7 for 83 yards, capped by a 17-yard touchdown to rookie wide receiver Justin Shorter. The touchdown made the final score look more palatable in an overall dismal game by the Bills.

The numbers through two games: Kyle Allen is 20-of-30 for 234 yards with one touchdown and one interception and has been sacked twice. Barkley is 21 of 27 for 265 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions and has been sacked twice.

While McDermott still views the competition as open heading into the preseason finale next Saturday at Chicago, and while Barkley admitted it was not his best day, the veteran quarterback still felt all right about how the QB2 competition is going.

“I feel confident,” Barkley said. “I mean, today just didn't really go our way. But again, I thought I moved the ball well, and was making all the right checks and seeing everything. It’s just a few of those decisions just didn't go our way, which is unfortunate, especially with the momentum of that game and just trying to get our sideline going. But just wasn't our night.”