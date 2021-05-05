Bills await roster clarification from NFL before announcing class of rookie undrafted free agents

The Buffalo Bills came out of the NFL draft with 78 players on their current roster.

That leaves room for 13 additional players to be signed, most of whom figure to be rookie undrafted free agents. The Bills, though, have not made any official announcements on those additions, even if some agreements have been reported by various outlets.

General Manager Brandon Beane explained the delay during an appearance Wednesday on the team-produced radio and TV show "One Bills Live."

"One of the things we’re doing research on is, last year, the league and the union made us reduce our rosters down to 80 to start camp, instead of 90," Beane said. "There’s been uncertainty whether it could be a different number than 90. Is it 85, is it 80? We’re going to try and monitor that before we push the roster up to 90."

The Bills aren't alone in that approach. The Patriots are another team that has not announced any undrafted signings. Part of the explanation comes down to money.

Beane said that last year, teams were forced to cut undrafted players that they had signed as undrafted free agents to get down to the roster limit before the start of training camp. Some of those players received small guarantees to sign, so that money was wasted.