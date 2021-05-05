Bills await roster clarification from NFL before announcing class of rookie undrafted free agents

The Buffalo Bills came out of the NFL draft with 78 players on their current roster.
That leaves room for 13 additional players to be signed, most of whom figure to be rookie undrafted free agents. The Bills, though, have not made any official announcements on those additions, even if some agreements have been reported by various outlets.
General Manager Brandon Beane explained the delay during an appearance Wednesday on the team-produced radio and TV show "One Bills Live."
"One of the things we’re doing research on is, last year, the league and the union made us reduce our rosters down to 80 to start camp, instead of 90," Beane said. "There’s been uncertainty whether it could be a different number than 90. Is it 85, is it 80? We’re going to try and monitor that before we push the roster up to 90."
The Bills aren't alone in that approach. The Patriots are another team that has not announced any undrafted signings. Part of the explanation comes down to money.
Beane said that last year, teams were forced to cut undrafted players that they had signed as undrafted free agents to get down to the roster limit before the start of training camp. Some of those players received small guarantees to sign, so that money was wasted.
He also used running back Antonio Williams as an example. Williams was cut before training camp, but the Bills clearly still were interested in his services. He would re-sign and be released several more times before eventually earning a promotion to the 53-man roster in Week 17 against Miami, responding with a pair of touchdowns.
"Fortunately, we were able to get him back, but there were some that we weren’t able to get back," Beane said of having to release players to reach the 80-man limit. "Obviously, selfishly, we wanted all 90, but I felt really bad for some of these kids. You’re talking 10 a club, 320 players, I guarantee you there are some players in there that, had they been able to go to camp, would have made a roster. I hope for the league that we keep it at 90."
With preseason games back on the schedule for 2021, that's another reason for the roster to return to its usual offseason size, according to Beane.
"Injuries will happen. We know that when you’re playing those games," Beane said. "Going with 80 this year could be very problematic, because all of a sudden you get a run on injuries at a position, you’ve got to either injury settle and replace them, or you’ve you got to play starters longer. I hope they come to a resolution at some point and we get it up to 90, but we’ll see how that goes."