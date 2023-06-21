The average price of a ticket to a Bills home game this year is up almost $50 per game and rising from last season, according to TickPick, a secondary market ticketing platform that tracks prices.

The average cost for a ticket to a Bills home game – not including the "home" game in London – is $283. That ranks No. 13 in the NFL.

Will some fans get left out at new Bills stadium? There currently are 63,000 of them. But the new stadium will only seat a little over 60,000. That means almost 3,000 current season ticket holders could be left out in the cold when the new stadium opens.

New England has the top price at $690, according to TickPick.

Last season, the Bills were ranked No. 17 in the league with an average price of $235.

The Bills are among 28 NFL teams that are raising ticket prices for 2023 so part of the increase is based on face value before tickets get to the secondary market.

The team has said the average club seat costs $339, which is about $14 less than comparable packages in other NFL stadiums, and the general admission average price of $115 is about $4 less than the average for comparable seats in other venues.

As the Bills have ascended to among the best teams in the league and ticket prices for virtually everything across sports and entertainment have significantly increased, Bills’ ticket prices on the secondary market have moved from the least expensive in the league to the middle of the pack.

In 2018, the Bills’ average ticket price was $104, according to TickPick. That was Sean McDermott’s second year and the season after the playoff drought was finally broken.

The TickPick index for value based on cost per win noted that the Bills won four home games that season, and that Bills fans typically got a good deal because their cost per home win was among the lowest in the league at the time.

Here is the current top 10, according to TickPick for 2023:

1. Patriots - $690

2. Raiders - $506

3. Chiefs - $450

4. 49ers - $375

5. Eagles - $372

6. Packers - $365

7. Seahawks - $358

8. Bears - $357

9. Cowboys - $315

10. Broncos - $311