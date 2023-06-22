When Buffalo Bills head athletic trainer Nate Breske arrives at a youth sports game for any of his three kids, the first thing he does is look to see where the automatic external defibrillator (AED) is. Sometimes there isn't one.

As a short-term solution, Breske will bring one with him just in case. Long term, he’s hoping to share his story to better youth sports safety around the country.

Breske and assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington were part of the critical response that saved Damar Hamlin’s life when the Bills' safety went into sudden cardiac arrest on the field Jan. 2. Now, Breske and Kellington have found “a bigger purpose,” Breske said.

Breske and Kellington were keynote speakers at the four-day National Athletic Trainers’ Association’s (NATA) Clinical Symposia & AT Expo in Indianapolis.

On Thursday, the two joined a panel to talk about how the national spotlight on their response for Hamlin can impact best practices for athlete safety, particularly at the youth sports level, even if it has been a spotlight they never expected.

“I think the platform that we have right now is one that Denny and myself never dreamed about having or being a part of,” Breske said during the panel. “… How do we use that right now and make this new gold standard of having it that we demand it? That there's emergency action plans in place, that there's AEDs at youth fields, that there's laws that kids are getting taught, adults are getting taught.”

Over and over, the importance of having and practicing an emergency action plan, or EAP, came up.

“First off, I don't think anything can really prepare you for what we went through in that moment,” Breske said. “But we did have a plan. We did have our EAP. That's what ultimately made the difference for us.”

Breske compared it to Bills players practicing all year; the medical staff and athletic training staff routinely work through different situations, and make sure each person is prepared to run point in an emergency.

The drop-off at lower levels can come from not having the right staff or equipment.

Per NATA, across the United States, only 37% of public high schools have full-time access to athletic trainers. While athletic trainers take care of their teams in many ways, they also are often the first responders in an emergency.

A study from the 2020 Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine found that three causes – sudden cardiac arrest, exertional heat stroke and exertional sickling – account for an estimated 93.4% of youth sports fatalities.

Hiring athletic trainers and purchasing AEDs require funding, but Breske has no doubt it is worth it.

“I know cost is one thing, and communities don't necessarily have the money to do it, but what's the cost of a life?” Breske said. “How can you not have somebody there if something happens, and if that's your child, and there's nobody there to help, how upset would you be just for lack of funding or lack of knowledge?”

Breske and Kellington’s advocacy is another way that Hamlin’s story has been used as a catalyst to encourage others to learn hands-only CPR and to push governing bodies to make AEDs more accessible. Hamlin has spoken to Congress and launched his own CPR tour.

The NFL announced the launch of The Smart Heart Sports Coalition in March. The Bills announced in April a $1 million commitment over five years to the American Heart Association. Part of that multi-faceted initiative will provide 200 CPR in Youth Sports kits to local sports organizations, as well as two CPR trainings per month with local community organizations in Western New York.

A message that has been reiterated in CPR trainings put on by the Bills and again by Kellington and Breske on Thursday is that any bystander can and should help.

“The (AED) machine tells you what to do. … The lack of not doing something is what puts kids in jeopardy,” Kellington said. “And I think it's all of our responsibility to step up and be advocates for youth, especially with kids in the inner city and underserved communities that don't have access.”

Breske and Kellington have kids who play sports, and they want to see youth sports become safer, both as parents and as athletic trainers. Kellington mentioned how some youth sports tournaments will have hundreds of teams, each paying hundreds of dollars to register, but still won’t have an athletic trainer on site.

“You have permission to use our event to go to your (athletic director) or go to your school superintendent and ask for resources,” Kellington said.

Dave Weikel, an athletic trainer and manager of Sports Medicine at Franciscan Health Indianapolis, also joined the panel. In his work with a number of Indianapolis-area schools, Weikel has seen the ripple effect from Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.

“Within the week of that incident, I had several phone calls from some of our athletic directors asking, ‘Hey, what do we do if that happens at our school?’ ” Weikel said. “And then just kind of going through the process and reassuring them like, ‘Here's the education, here's the protocols. Here's the EAPs.’ ”

The schools Weikel works with had previously been in the habit of rehearsing their EAPs, but he has seen a difference in approach since Jan. 2.

“It was always kind of the eye roll like, ‘All right, I guess we got to do this to check the box,’” Weikel said. “And now, we actually have staff, coaches and athletic directors that are actively asking and seeking like, ‘Hey, when are we going to do this? We’ve got to make sure we do this.’

“And I think that's probably – there's been several, but I think from my perspective – that's probably been the biggest (silver lining), is the awareness and the importance of actually not only having them and reviewing them but practicing them.”

The panel covered other topics, including concussions and heat exhaustion, before opening it up to questions. One member of the audience, before asking about ways to make AEDs more accessible, noted how the response to Hamlin’s on-field emergency has helped her explain the importance of her job to others.

“I've been an athletic trainer for over 30 years,” she said. “And I can't tell you how many times in my career, people go, ‘What's an athletic trainer?’ And now, when I go, ‘Oh, did you remember that thing that happened on television?’, they go, ‘Oh, that's an athletic trainer.’ ”

Even that awareness can help, as NATA, Breske and Kellington continue to push to make all levels of sports safer.

“Athletic trainers have been doing this a long time,” Kellington said. “Ours just happened to be on the national scene. And thankfully we did our jobs, and we did well, and that's why we're having this conversation today.”