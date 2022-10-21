Bills at bye roundtable: Surprise player? Best play? Will Buffalo make a big move? News writers have answers

Here's a roundtable discussion with News Bills writers Mark Gaughan, Jay Skurski, Ryan O'Halloran and Katherine Fitzgerald on where the Buffalo Bills stand as they take their bye-week break:

What is the biggest surprise of the season so far?

Mark: I did not expect the defense to start the season at this level of dominance, especially without Tre’Davious White and after losing Micah Hyde in Week 2. The Bills’ defense finished last year No. 1 overall, but the schedule of offenses it faced was the easiest in the NFL. This season, the Bills already have faced three top-10 offenses in Kansas City, Baltimore and Miami. Buffalo is No. 2 in yards allowed at 282. Really, it’s even better than that, because the Bills sat back and yielded a bunch of garbage-time yards in blowouts over the Rams, Titans and Steelers. It’s a testament to the talent on the defensive front seven, the coaching of the defense and the intelligence and hard work of younger secondary players like Dane Jackson, Damar Hamlin, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford.

Jay: The run defense. I expected it to be better but not “leading the league through Week 6” better – which the Bills do in allowing just 76.2 yards per game. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones has been a huge addition in the middle of the line. We all knew Von Miller could get after the passer, but his run defense is an underrated part of his game. Given how well the line has played, it’s not a big surprise that the team’s primary linebackers – Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds – have also looked great. The Bills are succeeding in making teams one dimensional.

Ryan: Von Miller having six sacks through six games should be considered a pleasant surprise because in joining his third team in less than a calendar year, I figured there would be a transition to working in a new defensive scheme and alongside new teammates. But The Older Von sure looks like The Younger Von. He is playing both right and left end, which allows defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to get creative in how he uses Miller and Greg Rousseau (four sacks). Miller’s performance at Kansas City on Sunday was one to remember (two sacks and other impact plays).

Katherine: I’ve been really impressed with how the secondary has withstood so many injuries. Obviously, the Bills knew they would be without cornerback Tre’Davious White to start, but they’re now without safety Micah Hyde, and Jordan Poyer and Dane Jackson have missed games with injuries. The surprise is not a knock to anyone who’s stepped up, but more a reflection of how many changing parts they had in such a short stretch. The Bills have heralded the consistency they’ve had on defense, which helped their communication, and they’re still 5-1 with all that rotating. Props to Kaiir Elam. The scrutiny of going from first-round pick to backup early in the season can’t be easy to navigate for anyone, but the rookie has responded with interceptions in back-to-back games, and picking off Patrick Mahomes in the end zone in what became a four-point game was huge.

Which game or games concern you most on remainder of the schedule?

Mark: I think a 14-3 finish will guarantee Buffalo the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which means Kansas City will lose at least one more game. A 13-4 finish might be good enough, but maybe not. The five remaining AFC East games and the road game at Cincinnati all could be challenging. The New York Jets have a talented, deep defensive line, and cornerback Sauce Gardner is the front-runner for defensive rookie of the year. I still think the Jets are a year away from being a big threat to the Bills. But the Buffalo offense will have tough games vs. the Jets. I like the Bills a lot vs. Miami at home in December, but any meeting with Tyreek Hill is a concern. New England does not have the offensive firepower to keep pace with the Bills. But the Patriots’ defense is legit. I refuse to doubt Bill Belichick’s ability to keep his team close with Buffalo in at least one of the two meetings. I’d bet on it. Cincinnati’s schedule is tough. The Bengals might be out of it by Jan. 2. But star receiver Ja’Marr Chase is like Randy Moss; he can win a game all by himself. When the Bills are bad, there’s little to worry about. There’s a sense of resignation. As in the Super Bowl era, when the Bills have an elite team, there’s more reason for Bills fans to have a heightened sense of worry about everything.

Jay: My real answer is none – but I’ll play along. The Vikings, who enter Week 7 at 5-1, have enough offensive weapons – mainly running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Justin Jefferson – that the Bills will have to be on their game defensively against a team they don’t see all that often. That Week 12 matchup also starts a run of three games in 12 days for the Bills, so staying fresh will be important. The Bengals on "Monday Night Football" in Week 17 also could be big, especially if the Bills are chasing the No. 1 seed in the postseason.

Ryan: I point to three games that will require the Bills’ best form. Minnesota is 5-1 for new coach Kevin O’Connell and has one of the game’s best receivers in Justin Jefferson; Detroit can’t stop anybody but can score with anybody, and the Lions always play inspired football on Thanksgiving Day; and the Monday night Week 17 trip to Cincinnati will require a spot-on performance by the Bills’ defense to slow down quarterback Joe Burrow, receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, and even tight end Hayden Hurst.

Katherine: Concern feels too strong, but I’m intrigued by the Vikings. I didn’t expect them to be 5-1 at this point, and while I still think the Bills are more impressive, it’s an interesting matchup. But perhaps more so, I’m interested to see what happens with the rest of the AFC East slate. Don’t get me wrong, I think the Bills are dominant in the division. I don’t think anyone dethrones them this season, but the Jets have improved faster than I expected, and the Dolphins made some noise before multiple injuries at quarterback. So, I’m curious about the divisional games more in the sense of possibly getting a glimpse of the next few years of the AFC East.

Who is the most improved player on team?

Mark: A tie between Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds. Granted, they both were outstanding last year. But this answer allows me to throw a compliment in a different direction. The Bills are getting a lot stouter play up the middle at defensive tackle than last year. DaQuan Jones has been a big upgrade over Star Lotulelei. Jordan Phillips is a big asset. Tim Settle is an asset. Their stoutness is allowing the linebackers to run freer and make plays.

Jay: This is a hard question because the Bills have a lot of really good players who have been really good for a long time, but here is a fun trivia question: Who has the highest Pro Football Focus grade on the Bills’ defense? Hint, he plays on the defensive line, but he’s not named Von Miller. It’s actually Boogie Basham. I know, PFF grades can be viewed as subjective (at best), but that’s interesting, nonetheless. Basham is graded at 89.6, just ahead of Miller’s 89.5. No, I’m not saying Basham is a better player than Miller. Basham has, though, taken a jump in his second season. He has 11 total pressure in 83 pass-rush attempts.

Ryan: Greg Rousseau needed 517 defensive snaps and 17 games last year to post four sacks, but he has matched that total in 206 snaps and six games this year. Everybody knew Rousseau had the physical tools to be an impact edge rusher in the NFL, but he just needed to play football. Remember, he sat out the 2020 season in college as an opt-out player so he had to regain his rhythm last year and do it against pro competition.

Katherine: I’ll first go with Greg Rousseau, who totaled four sacks in four games to start the year. A jump from Rousseau was the plan with Von Miller coming in, and I think he’ll continue to improve. But also, I just think it’s worth mentioning Josh Allen. I promise I know this is weird because of the extremely high caliber of play he was already at, so it’s not to say he’s made a huge jump, of course. But some of the things he’s doing are so otherworldly. He was excellent last season! He’s better right now. To look even more dominant when the standard is already so high, and the margin to further advance is so thin, is just nuts. So, Allen’s not the most improved, but to still be improving is maybe the most impressive.

What is the play of the season so far?

Mark: The 98-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Gabe Davis. The winning TD pass to Dawson Knox in Kansas City and the Jordan Poyer interception in Baltimore were more significant. But the 98-yard TD pass was the best representation of the greatness of Allen, which is the No. 1 reason why the Bills are Super Bowl contenders. By now, most fans have seen the throw from the incredible back-of-the-end-zone view. He let the ball go so soon before Davis made his break. It was into a stiff wind. He stood in the pocket and took a hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick. The ball placement was perfect. An MVP play.

Jay: This one’s easy: Gabe Davis’ 62-yard touchdown catch against Pittsburgh. Start with the throw from Josh Allen, an absolute dime which traveled 62 yards in the air. Then get to the one-handed catch, which Davis makes by extending his right arm. The play wasn’t over, though. As Davis tried to secure the ball, Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick looked like he was going to wrestle it away. Instead, Davis ripped it away from Fitzpatrick to secure possession before going out of bounds. It’s one of the best plays I can remember seeing in Highmark Stadium.

Ryan: Trailing the Chiefs 20-17 last week, quarterback Josh Allen found tight end Dawson Knox for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:09 remaining, the winning score in a 24-20 victory. If the Bills stay atop the conference and make sure the AFC playoffs go through Orchard Park, it will be easy to point to that touchdown, which capped a 12-play, 76-yard march.

Katherine: The two touchdowns from Josh Allen to Gabe Davis against Pittsburgh feel like the obvious candidates. I think the 62-yarder wins out, like Jay said, because of the absurdly physical catch by Davis. The two moves to secure it by the wide receiver make the entire play so remarkable. My underrated nominee is another Allen-to-Davis catch, this one against Kansas City. On third-and-13 pinned on their own 1-yard line, Allen found Davis for an 18-yard completion. Starting with that, Allen was 5-of-5 for 99 yards the next five plays, as the Bills marched downfield and took the lead. It felt symbolic of a few things this season: No third down is too much for this team, and good things happen when Davis gets involved. On defense, Jordan Poyer’s second interception of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was quite literally a game changer. Poyer moved so fast he nearly teleported to make the play in the end zone and helped keep the Bills from sliding to a 2-2 start. After the interception, the Bills went 77 yards on 12 plays, eating more than four minutes off the clock, to set up Tyler Bass’ game-winning field goal with no time left.

Will the Bills make a big move at the trade deadline or sign OBJ?

Mark: No. This is a public service announcement to remind everyone that the NFL trade deadline annually is one of the most overrated events in North American sports. It’s more overrated than NFL preseason games. I don’t like the Christian McCaffrey idea. He has $8.1 million in guaranteed money next year. I’m against paying RBs. Since we’re trying to have fun here, I’ll play along. Offer Chicago a fifth-round pick for running back David Montgomery, a 224-pounder. He would give the Bills a better short-yardage and power-run option. He’s in the last year of his rookie deal. You’d only be renting him, because you don’t want to extend him. You might get a sixth- or seventh-rounder back as a compensatory pick. A small option I wouldn’t bother with: renting Denver’s Melvin Gordon for a seventh-rounder.

Jay: Yes. General Manager Brandon Beane watched last year as the Rams swung a trade to acquire Von Miller on their way to winning the Super Bowl. Beane knows his team is close to being ready to do the same thing. It’s his job to push it over the finish line, so if there is a move to be made, either through trade or signing Beckham, I expect him to be 100% committed to making that move. Beane isn’t in that “(forget) them picks” mode the Rams were last year, but he’s got the necessary draft capital to make a move.

Ryan: If the Bills do make a trade, it should be of the no-frills variety and start and end with offensive line depth because the status of right tackle Spencer Brown is unclear after he was injured at Kansas City. The idea of Beckham joining the Bills for the stretch run, like he did the Rams last year, is enticing because it won’t cost the club a draft pick or very much money.

Katherine: Maybe. I would lean no, but just slightly, and this team has surprised me before. I don’t foresee a splashy trade. The OBJ possibilities – which have obviously captivated the fan base – still feel too early to project. It will so heavily depend on where teams are at when he’s actually ready to return. But I like, from a drama standpoint, the idea of the Bills being more interested simply because now Kansas City – in restructuring Travis Kelce’s deal – seems more interested. To echo Von Miller – who continues to openly campaign for Beckham – the NFL is messy!