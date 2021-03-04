Bills assistant OL coach Terry Heffernan headed to Stanford

Terry Heffernan has left his position as assistant offensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills and is expected to become the offensive line coach at Stanford.

The Buffalo News confirmed the move, which was first reported by ESPN. Stanford has yet to announce Heffernan's hiring.

Heffernan joined the Bills' coaching staff in 2019 from Eastern Kentucky, where he had been associate head coach/offensive line coach. He also spent two seasons as assistant offensive line coach for the Detroit Lions, with whom he worked alongside Bobby Johnson, hired as the Bills' OL coach in '19.

Heffernan and Ryan Wendell were both assistant offensive line coaches for the Bills. Now, only Wendell will have that title.

