Bills assistant OL coach Terry Heffernan headed to Stanford

Terry Heffernan has left his position as assistant offensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills and is expected to become the offensive line coach at Stanford.
The Buffalo News confirmed the move, which was first reported by ESPN. Stanford has yet to announce Heffernan's hiring.
Heffernan joined the Bills' coaching staff in 2019 from Eastern Kentucky, where he had been associate head coach/offensive line coach. He also spent two seasons as assistant offensive line coach for the Detroit Lions, with whom he worked alongside Bobby Johnson, hired as the Bills' OL coach in '19.
Heffernan and Ryan Wendell were both assistant offensive line coaches for the Bills. Now, only Wendell will have that title.
[BN] Blitz Daily Updates
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.
Vic Carucci
Sports Reporter/Columnist
This is my 5th decade of NFL coverage. I'm a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio & a Pro Football HOF selector. I've authored 10 books about football (including multiple NY Times best-sellers). I'm a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.