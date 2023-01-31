Bills assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell remains on Patriots' radar

As the New England Patriots staff is in Las Vegas to prepare to coach the East in Thursday’s East-West Shrine Bowl, the team also is conducting some business.

The Patriots are interviewing candidates for offensive line coach, according to multiple reports. Among them is former Patriots captain Ryan Wendell, who is the Bills’ assistant offensive line coach.

He is perhaps most known to Bills fans as the guy with long hair who sits next to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey in the coaches’ box on game days.

Wendell, 36, joined the Bills in 2019 and was named assistant offensive line coach in 2020 under Brian Daboll and Bobby Johnson. He retained the position for this past season when Aaron Kromer was hired to replace Johnson, who joined Daboll’s staff with the New York Giants.

As a player, Wendell went from undrafted free agent to starter, team captain and Super Bowl winner with the Patriots. He played in 92 games in the regular season and playoffs with 56 starts at either center or right guard. Among those starts was a Super Bowl XLIX victory against Seattle.

After his departure from the Patriots, he played one special teams snap for the Carolina Panthers in the 2016 season.

Wendell is very familiar to Bill Belichick, who has lauded his determination, and new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, who was on the New England staff during Wendell's playing days.

Other names have emerged for the Patriots’ opening, including Adrian Klemm, another former Patriots player who is the assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Oregon.