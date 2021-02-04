Bills assistant linebackers coach reportedly hired by Vanderbilt

John Egorugwu, who spent four years with the Buffalo Bills, is being hired as the linebackers coach at Vanderbilt University, Yahoo Sports reported.

Egorugwu has been the Bills' defensive quality control/assistant linebackers coach for four years following two years with the Baltimore Ravens as a defensive staff assistant. He also worked as the wide receivers coach at Missouri State for two years, as a graduate assistant at Missouri for three years and linebackers coach at his alma mater, Division II William Jewell College, for two years.