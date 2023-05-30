Buffalo Bills running backs coach Kelly Skipper figured last week's NFL Coach Accelerator seminar would be beneficial, his chance over two days to meet face-to-face with team owners and executives.

But two days after returning to his office at the Bills’ facility, he had the notepad to prove it.

“I have a notebook full of notes,” Skipper said with a laugh during a phone interview with The Buffalo News. “I wrote everything down. I thought I was going to run out of room.”

Last year, the league held the inaugural “Coaching and Front Office Accelerator,” and this year’s program in Eagan, Minn., was for coaches only. Each team nominated candidates and Skipper was the Bills’ representative. Former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier also attended.

The goal: Get minority assistant coaches in the same room with team owners and top executives. The league has six minority head coaches.

“A great opportunity,” Skipper said. “I’m very thankful to represent the organization. I thought it provided owners and executives the chance to build relationships and for (the coaches) to build connections.”

Skipper, 55, was excused from the Bills’ first two organized team activity workouts to travel to Minnesota. He is entering his 32nd year of coaching, including 17th in the NFL (seventh with the Bills). His father, Jim, coached for 42 years (29 in the NFL).

On Monday, the seminar included a social for the candidates and owners/executives.

“All of the owners were there so we just went all around and engaged in conversation and it wasn’t all about football,” Kelly Skipper said.

Skipper visited with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan – Skipper worked eight years for the Raiders (2007-14) and two years for the Jaguars.

On Tuesday, the coaches and owners had roundtable discussions, with two or three owners per table.

“Sometimes, they (now) do the (job) interviews via Zoom so it was really good to that personal contact,” Skipper said.

One part of the seminar was how to approach the launch point once hired as a head coach.

“The first 90 days on the job was discussed and all of the things involved with getting the staff together, the culture you’re trying to build and the things that come up that you aren’t expecting, but are natural and being able to adjust and adapt,” Skipper said.

Skipper’s main takeaway from the session about the first 90 days?

“You have time (to hire a staff),” he said. “Take the time and try not to be impatient.”

Skipper has been a Bills assistant since coach Sean McDermott’s first season in 2017.

Asked what he would take from his Bills experience if hired to be a head coach, Skipper said: “It’s about family and love and everybody in the organization feeling they’re involved. That’s how the culture changed here. The success we’ve had in Buffalo, I like how we set the pace at the very beginning. Everybody knew other and we built that family atmosphere. I think that was huge here. That model really bred success.”

Once the Bills complete their offseason program next month, Skipper will return to his aforementioned notebook to review the seminar.

“It was very informative at every level,” he said. “Once we slow down, I’m going back to these notes just so I’m prepared as much as possible so when I do get the opportunity, I’m ready to go.”

OTAs resume. The Bills are back on the field this week for OTA workouts on Tuesday-Thursday. They have scheduled three for next week (June 5-6 and 8).