Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen has second interview for Giants' GM job

Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen had a second interview for the GM vacancy with the New York Giants on Tuesday, the Giants confirmed.
Schoen’s first interview was conducted by video conference, but this time he traveled to East Rutherford, N.J. for a tour of the team facilities and in-person meetings with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and Vice President of Player Personnel Chris Mara and other members of the front office.
A report in the New York Daily News on Monday suggested the Giants are “very interested” in Bills offensive coordinator Daboll, perhaps as part of a package deal with Schoen. The Giants have yet to request permission to speak with Daboll, who had interviewed with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.
Schoen also interviewed with the Bears on Sunday.