At Oklahoma State University, Denny Kellington took the classes that would eventually set him on a path to Western New York.

Now an assistant athletic trainer for the Buffalo Bills, Kellington was critical in the lifesaving response when safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in January. As medical and athletic training staff from both sidelines sprung into action, Kellington administered CPR.

Next month, Kellington will return to his alma mater to pass along some life lessons. On May 13, Kellington will speak at OSU’s spring commencement. He will speak at four ceremonies.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to address the 2023 graduates at Oklahoma State University,” Kellington said in a news release. “To have the chance to return to my alma mater, where I sat many years ago, and to share my personal and professional journey, is absolutely amazing.

“Oklahoma State University was a vital part of my journey, and I am extremely thankful to have the chance to share how my experiences here impacted my life while encouraging graduates to be active members in their communities and chosen professions.”

Kellington is a Midwest City, Okla., native, who graduated from OSU with a bachelor's degree in 2000.

He has been with the Bills since 2017. He previously was at Syracuse University from 2005 to 2017 as an assistant athletic trainer and then the head athletic trainer for football.

“At Oklahoma State, the Cowboy Code and a spirit of service are foundational to our culture,” OSU President Kayse Shrum said in a news release. “When the world was watching, Denny Kellington and the Buffalo Bills medical team responded immediately with lifesaving action.

“He is the epitome of what it means to be an OSU Cowboy, and we are honored to have him come back to his alma mater to share his inspirational story with our graduates.”